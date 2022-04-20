RIPLEY • Many locals enjoy Grace-Café, Eatery, Lounge, which offers an assortment of delicious food and beverage options not found anywhere else locally. Many may have seen "Leadership is Servanthood" written on the chalkboard walls inside the restaurant, but may not realize that this restaurant does more than serve meals: it's part of a larger, multi-pronged initiative to serve the community.
The flagship Grace location, located right off Ripley’s historic town square at 108 S Commerce Street, is a stately brick two-story restaurant, which also has the only coffee bar in Ripley. Since opening this location in 2019, the owners: Rob Hodges, William Wilson, and Lauren Lindsey-- have opened a second Grace Eatery located at 126 N Guyton Blvd, Blue Mountain. Grace Bistro & Bakery is a smaller location at 916 City Ave South Ripley, that focuses on serving breakfast, lunch, and sweet treat options, like donuts.
Grace Space is an open event space used as a blank canvas to renters for events like birthday parties, wedding showers, and more. Grace Space allows any budget. This space is located on the Square at 117 N Main Street Ripley.
These "for-profit" businesses generate funds for their nonprofit organization, Grace Mission. Grace Mission is the heart — and sole reason — for businesses associated with Grace. Grace Mission's goal is to create a positive impact within local communities by establishing and revitalizing various centers focused on helping those in need and providing needed businesses that will better any community that they are in. Grace Mission helps feed, clothe, shelter, and teach leadership and life skills. The purpose of Grace Mission is to impact lives through community investments.
Grace Mission’s youth group, “Leadership is Servanthood,” teaches residents values to prepare for for success in life's day- to-day challenges. Leadership is Servanthood has cleaned communities and helped those within various communities with tasks that need to be completed, such as: picking up litter, applying fresh paint unto our streets, landscaping for elderly/ disabled and other locations within the community, amongst other needs.
Each business under Grace Mission is created to generate funds to pour back into the communities they serve. The owners of Grace, Rob Hodges, William Wilson, and Lauren Lindsey, are on a mission to change the world, one project at a time. Rob Hodges, originally from Corinth, has spent most of his life's career in factories and management. Hodges created the Leadership is Servanthood youth group that meets every Saturday and completes various projects in Ripley and its surrounding communities. Hodges went out on a limb and started a new journey within the restaurant businesses to work towards making Grace Mission a reality that it is now.
Partner, William Wilson, has been in the restaurant industry for many years. He has created amazing dishes and cocktails that have been featured in magazines such as Magnolia. Wilson worked long and hard, developing the plans for the restaurants, as well as plans for Grace Misison. Wilson, as a youth, experienced being in foster homes. He was on his own at a young age, which helps him to relate to and help others who are or have been in the same situations as he once was. Wilson, a New Albany native, came to town in 2018 to help his friend with his local market, Jacob's Produce. Hodges and Wilson were introduced by Main Street Director, Elizabeth Behm. She was aware of Wilson's ideas, and she thought they would mesh well with Hodges’s. Wilson had many job offers in other states and countries, but once he met Hodges, he decided to give this a chance. Thus, Grace was created.
Lauren Lindsey, a Falkner native, is the third partner of Grace. Lindsey first met Wilson when he interviewed her for the general manager for Grace Eatery. At the time, she had multiple jobs, including her own photography business, Lolly Lins Photography, but was searching for something that would provide a greater level of fulfillment in her life. During the interview, Wilson explained the purpose of Grace Mission. Lindsey saw Grace as an opportunity to contribute to her hometown community—and beyond, and found the fulfillment she had searched for. She began devoting most of her time to the restaurants, as well as the Grace Mission activities, as well as her photography skills. Lindsey has then since earned a business partnership with Rob and William through her hard work and dedication. If you see a photo on the Grace social media sites, most likely, Lindsey took it.
Grace has ambitious goals for expansion, far above just Tippah County. “One day we hope to better every community globally,” says Lauren Lindsey, one of Grace’s partners.
What are some of the biggest challenges for GRACE? Wilson says, "I have experienced spurts of discouragement through the development of (this) business due to the lack of resources, finances, and support from those who can give."
Wilson asks everyone who wishes to support their initiatives to contact GRACE to help with finances, volunteering, and support.
"Helping people and creating businesses is challenging without the support of others," Wilson said. "We can do more things together. Love Is Action. No amount of support is too small, together we can change our communities for the benefit of us all for generations to come."
Contact the Grace restaurants or Grace Space directly through their Facebook pages for more information.