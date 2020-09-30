ASHLAND • On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Benton County Board of Supervisors will host an open house from 10 a.m. - noon for the newly constructed Benton County Jail, located at 16670 Boundary Drive. “We are excited about our new facility and hope that you will join us for a tour,” said supervisors.
Open house set for new Benton County Jail
Tina Campbell
