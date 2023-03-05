An outdoor workshop for landowners was held in Ashland last Thursday, March 2. The Mississippi State University sponsored program attracted more than 100 attendees to teach landowners how to make income from their land and manage the legalities that come with being a landowner.
Registration for the workshop filled up at 126 participants, with around 110 attending the event on Thursday. The barn-style building the program was held in was filled with people interested in learning more about how to utilize their private land for different enterprises such as hunting, fishing and horseback riding.
Daryl Jones, a wildlife professor at Mississippi State University, schedules outdoor workshops all around the state. He says the program works with private landowners in Mississippi on ways to incorporate outdoor recreation into a revenue stream for landowners.
“This is a rural enterprise income diversification people can look at doing to make money on their property,” Jones said. “This gives some information to landowners on things they can think about whether this is a good fit for their property and what to do next.”
Mike Massey, a Jackson-based outdoor lawyer, has been speaking at events for Mississippi State, such as the one held in Ashland, for over 20 years. He spoke at the program and explained the legal aspect of running a rural, land-based business in Mississippi and what landowners should know and do before attempting to operate a business on their land.
“I don’t think landowners have the opportunity to hear from lawyers or people that they think understand how this stuff works,” Massey said. “Landowners are interested in what they can do to make the most productive use of their land.”
The event was held at Terry Abbey’s land, a landowner with over 1000 acres sprawling from Benton County to southwest Tennessee.
“It’s turned out really good,” Abbey said. “It was a better turnout than I thought it would be because of the weather. I learned a lot of new stuff today.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.