Pictured from left is Dry Creek Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Heath Pannell, newly appointed Captain Amanda Pannell, and Fire Chief Allan Casteel.
Dry Creek Fire & Rescue recently promoted Amanda Pannell to the rank of Captain in a ceremony on May 2nd.
Mrs. Pannell had served as Lieutenant at the department, and recently met qualifications required to move up in rank.
Dry Creek FD requires officers to have a certain amount of firefighting training, medical training, incident command training, as well as length of service requirements.
“We love seeing females in our ranks achieve milestones like this. It helps encourage others to join and learn more about the fire service in Tippah County,” Chief Allan Casteel says.
Captain Pannell was sworn in and pinned by her husband, Deputy Chief Heath Pannell. Mrs. Pannell works in emergency medical compliance at the Dry Creek station.
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 12:27 am
A receipt was sent to your email.