RIPLEY - Representatives from several local industry leaders, educational leaders from both local school districts, and select high school students from all five local high schools met at The People’s Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to hold a roundtable discussion regarding opportunity perception and career pathways in Tippah County.
The Northeast Mississippi Workforce Marketing and Outreach Council Industry and Education Roundtable played host to an open discussion between representatives of some of the largest businesses in Tippah County, and select students from Tippah County’s schools. While the roundtable covered a wide range of topics regarding career pathways and education, the main purpose of the roundtable centered around ensuring those coming out of local schools were fully informed about the opportunities and pathways to success available in Tippah County.
A statement read prior to the roundtable read as follows: “Our main goal is to continue to close the gap of communication between Education and Business and Industry. We are looking to find a way to end the generations of the perception of limited opportunities in and around Tippah County. We feel this is the best way to begin that process. Business and Industry actually talking directly to students, opening their eyes in such a manner that they are willing to talk about that in the hallways of their schools and at home. Our current career coaches and student counselors are helping to not only spread this awareness but guide students into “correct” career pathways. We know that some of our businesses and industries are already actively involved in this process and we hope this event will continue to help build this bridge and support these efforts. B&I, Local Professionals, business owners, our community, and the education system must collectively support and partner together to solidify a successful future pipeline of qualified workers, entrepreneurs and business owners for generations of Tippah County families.”
Businesses and institutions with representatives in attendance included The People’s Bank, Oil-Dri, Hankins Inc., Elite Advanced Polymers, Blue Mountain Christian University, Big M Transportation, Ashley Furniture, and Anchor Fabrications. On the education side of the equation, both NTSD superintendent Scott Smith and STSD superintendent Tony Elliott were in attendance, as well as area principals, career coaches, and a pair of students from all five county high schools.
The roundtable, spearheaded by Tippah County Development Foundation Director Chris Lewellen, was noted as an opportunity to “knock down a barrier of communication,” between businesses in the county looking to help develop and tap into a local pipeline of qualified labor, and local students looking to gain insight into the employment and career advancement opportunities offered locally.
Several representatives from the business side noted the difficulties in finding and maintaining local workers, with one representative noting “brain drain,” or the departure of educated or otherwise skilled people from a particular area, as a particularly concerning problem in Tippah County. Representatives highlighted their particular companies’ potential paths for career advancement while noting that a wide range of skills were needed in multiple areas of a company’s operation, even those that may seem unrelated to that particular industry.
This was not a one-sided discussion, however, as several students raised questions and concerns regarding Tippah County industry and the county in general. Questions regarding company work environment, future business development viability, and career advancement and fit were all asked by students and fielded by business representatives in attendance.
The roughly hour-and-a-half roundtable proved to be an educational endeavor for both the students, as well as the industry leaders in attendance. Both sides were able to gain perspective of the concerns of the other while gaining information to better help develop and solidify future career pathways, both from the students' personal point-of-view, as well as the businesses’ overall point-of-view. Plans for future roundtables such as this are in development, with a roundtable featuring local small business owners in the works for this upcoming spring, according to Lewellen.
