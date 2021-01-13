WALNUT • The Walnut Board of Aldermen held their monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Present were Mayor Vicki Skinner and Aldermen Chad Bateman, Larry “Dock” Dollar, Scott Pulliam and Kevin Winter. David Nabors was absent.
The board completed the following actions during the meeting.
• Approved using a combination of grant money and town funds to purchase new turnouts for the Fire Department.
• Approved a secondary appraisal on property being explored for purchase by the town. The initial appraisal did not meet the requirement needed to move forward with the proposed acquisition.
• Approved applying for a Land and Water Conservation Grant through the Northeast Mississippi Planning and Development District to assist with the completion of the new town park.
• Approved advertising a bid for additional dirt work on the new park.
• Approved paying $175 for City Attorney Bart Adams to attend online classes through the Mississippi Municipal League
• Approved hiring Akins and Adams, P.A., on an hourly basis to contest the denial of an insurance claim for town property. On Aug.7, 2020 there was a water main break under the town library and it significantly damaged several buildings. The initial claim was rejected and the town plans to contest the denial.
• Approved allowing the park director to set rates for the town wellness center membership.
Park Director Chase Wilbanks discussed sign up for the upcoming little league season. He also recommended the town explore the installation of cameras at the park due to unauthorized activity. Employee Brian Wilbanks presented the board with a listing to purchase a metal building to store city owned equipment. No action board action was taken on either item.
The board discussed potential accommodations for those who have been hospitalized with COVID at the time their utility bills are due. The board took no action but recommended contacting the state auditor’s office to explore options.
The board entered executive session. The next meeting will take place Tuesday, Feb. 2.