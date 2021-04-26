FALKNER • Despite the damp weather kept, a number of car enthusiasts showed off their “hot rides” at the Falkner Mississippi Heritage Museum’s 2021 car show Saturday, April 28.
The event featured several classic automobiles on display in the grove behind Falkner City Hall. Craft items, gifts, and desserts were sold in the Cooper Hill Schoolhouse. Patsy Wallis won the quilt that was raffled during the event.
“Thanks to all the volunteers that lent a hand today helping throughout the event,” said Zingara Wilbanks, who helped organize the event. “Thanks to the businesses and friends for the many items donated to support this event.”