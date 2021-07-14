PINE GROVE • Pine Grove FFA made the trip to Starkville to participate in the Mississippi FFA convention, and brought home several wins at both the district and state level.
Several senior members of Pine Grove FFA took home first-place honors at the state convention, and will move on to nationals. This includes Billie Jade Chapman, Savannah Clemmer, Lauralee Ketchum, and Kinley Howell as the floriculture team, Sophia Owens, Caroline Chapman and Ali Hollaway as the marketing team, and Byron Lopez for creed speaking.
Along with her participation with the floriculture team, Billie Jade Chapman was named president of the Mississippi FFA state chapter after running for state office.
The junior chapter and alumni of Pine Grove FFA also received recognition, as the Pine Grove FFA Junior Chapter received the Mississippi FFA Junior Chapter of the Year award, and the Pine Grove Alumni & Supporters Chapter received the Mississippi FFA Alumni Chapter of the Year award.
The members of Pine Grove FFA would like to thank Pine Grove Alumni, Pine Grove FFA sponsor Millie Chism, as well as all of the parents and supporters for all of their much-appreciated help.