Reporter
Pine Grove School went into a soft lockdown on Friday, Dec. 2 due to an off-campus incident.
"We just wanted to be as overly cautious as possible," South Tippah School District superintendent Tony Elliott said.
The school was on a soft lockdown for approximately nine minutes from 1:07 p.m. to 1:16 p.m. A soft lockdown was described by Elliott as a restriction of student movement outside of school buildings.
South Tippah School District also shared the information on their social media accounts adding, "at no time was the campus or students in any danger."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
dustin.dial@journalinc.com
Justin Dial is a reporter for the Southern Sentinel.
