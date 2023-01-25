PINE GROVE • What is the best path for someone after high school?
Enrolling in college, going to trade school, joining the military or entering the workforce are traditional paths for students after high school. Society expects young people to make a choice that will form the backbone for how the rest of their lives will look at a young age.
All are viable options depending on each individual and their particular circumstances. All are tried and true directions for young people following the regimented K-12 life most kids experience from the age of five up until 18.
As for Pine Grove senior Fisher Lambert, his post-high school path differs slightly from most kids.
When Fisher was small, he took an interest in gaming and technology.
“My brother had a GameCube when I was about four,” Fisher said. “Ever since then technology has kinda been my thing.”
Although interest in video games and technology isn’t rare for kids in the 21st century, Fisher wanted more than to play video games, he wanted to make them.
“He’s always been into gaming,” Fisher’s father Wes Lambert said. “I think his interests took off from there.”
As Fisher grew, so did his aspirations. His console video game hobby developed into a desire to play on a computer, which is often described as a more ‘pure’ form of gaming. He even built his own computer.
“He wanted to start upgrading it right away,” Wes said.
To fund his new obsession, Fisher had to save his allowance to get the parts he needed. He had chores and made good grades, both incentives for him to get his allowance. He even began breeding and selling dogs.
“Between the pure-bred dogs, doing his chores, and keeping his grades and everything he knows he better do right, that’s how he earned the money to even get the parts and the new things to get the computer built the way it is,” Wes said.
As humans progress through the information age, the demand for behind-the-scenes individuals with the skills to create, develop and implement the technology we use every day is at an all-time high.
Fisher wants to be one of those individuals. He says he wants to be a software programmer/developer or a network engineer.
“They’re kind of like the construction workers (of technology),” Fisher said.
Base Camp Coding Academy is a 12-month software engineering program in Water Valley. The academy is self-described as, “An intimate classroom setting where students work with real-world technologies to learn the fundamentals of coding, app development and the life leadership skills they will need to be successful in their career and competitive in the job market upon graduation.”
The Academy is a non-profit started in 2016 and funded by companies such as MorganWhite Group, CoreLogic, Renasant Bank and C Spire.
The Academy is completely free for students and works on what is essentially a scholarship program. Once a student is accepted, they are offered a full ride at the Academy.
85 percent of people that go there get a job immediately afterward or while they’re still attending, according to Fisher.
“There’s a strong chance that I’ll come out of there with a job or get one while in school there,” Fisher said.
However, making good grades in high school isn’t sufficient to be accepted into the Academy. Students must be nominated and selected from a pool of thousands of applicants. The competition is stiff, as only 32 students are selected each year.
Pine Grove career coach, Carol Ormon, noticed Fisher’s affinity for computers and technology during her first year at Pine Grove.
“I knew he was into computers,” Ormon said. “I asked him if it was something he would be interested in and he told me it was. I told him, ‘Well, I’m going to nominate you.’”
After a nomination and recommendation letter from Ormon, a recommendation from Tippah Career and Technology Center teacher Linda Stubbs and additional recommendations from staff at Pine Grove, Fisher had to meet with the Academy’s Board of Directors for an interview.
Ultimately, Fisher was among the small group of students accepted for this year’s program.
“When I saw the email, like two minutes after it got sent, I got up and ran to tell mom,” Fisher said. “My dad posted it on Facebook the same day Pine Grove did. I’ve been getting recognized at the Dollar General in Dumas. I’ve gotten messages on Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Snapchat friend requests.”
Since his acceptance into the Academy, Fisher has become somewhat of a local celebrity, although he doesn’t care for the recognition. The 17-year-old says he is just ready to get started at the Academy, to get his career started as soon as possible.
“Most of these companies, like CoreLogic and C Spire, will hire these kids straight out of base camp,” Ormon said. “When they finish the program they are offering them jobs and they start out making good money.”
Fisher starts at the Academy in June, immediately following his graduation from Pine Grove. As for what he wants to do following completion of the program, Fisher hints at the possibility of relocating out West.
“Well, out west, like Washington state, they have a lot better pay than places around here do,” Fisher said. “I’ll probably have to go out west so I can get higher pay.”
Moving west would be a big change for Fisher. He’s been at Pine Grove since his fourth-grade year. But, he does have experience living in other places. As a military child, Fisher has lived in Florida, New York and most recently Georgia.
“I want to live somewhere where I’m able to walk around more,” Fisher said. “I love to ride bikes and whatnot, but we don’t live in an area where I’m able to do that. So, if I'm able to live in like downtown Memphis or like Birmingham, that would be totally fine with me.”
It’s not often a kid’s dreams come true. A lot of the time, kids grow out of what they want to do when they’re little, change their minds or are forced to adjust their goals due to their circumstances. However, that isn’t the case for Fisher. His journey to becoming a software engineer isn’t complete, but he is well on his way to making it a reality.
“I’m very proud of him,” Wes said. “He’s worked very hard for it. We’re all proud of him. Everybody in our family is ecstatic.”
