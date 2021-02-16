RIPLEY • A group of Tippah citizens, led by Fred Fortier, hopes to bring an iconic symbol of Christianity to the county.
A 120-foot cross, modeled after one that adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, is currently being planned for the area. The cross will be placed strategically to be viewed by local motorists and those passing through.
"It will be a blessing that will be so amazing it will help to allow us to place the true meaning of the cross and carry that with us where ever we may go and share that message with whoever may stand in need," said Chris Lewellen, pastor of North Ripley Baptist Church.
Lewellen said he was thankful to Fred Fortier for envisioning a cross for Tippah County.
"The Lord has placed a 'visual' on Mr. Fred Fortier's heart. This vision brings together our ability to live and have victory in this fallen world and praise and worship the one who has created this work."
There will be an initial planning session for bringing the cross to Tippah County at North Ripley Baptist Church on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. The committee invites local pastors to attend and give input on the project.
"We would appreciate your support and prayers as we pursue this vision of the cross," concluded Lewellen.