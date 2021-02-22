RIPLEY • A planning meeting scheduled to build a large metal cross on the side of a highway in Tippah County has been canceled.
The 120-foot cross, modeled after one that adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, is currently being planned for the area. The cross will be placed strategically to be viewed by local motorists and those passing through.
The group hoping to build the cross to Tippah County is led by Fred Fortier.
The planning meeting had been scheduled at North Ripley Baptist Church on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. A new date for the meeting has not been set at this time.
The committee is seeking input from local pastors on the project.
"We would appreciate your support and prayers as we pursue this vision of the cross," said North Ripley Baptist Church Pastor Chris Lewellen.