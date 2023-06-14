ASHLAND - Members of the Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission and Historical Society met on Wednesday to finalize details for the upcoming Benton County Courthouse/Museum 4th of July 150th Birthday Celebration set to take place on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 11 a.m.
The celebration, which will take place outside the courthouse on the square, is set to feature a wide range of activities, speakers, and performers. This event will celebrate both the 150-year anniversary of the completion of the Benton County Courthouse, as well as the 247-year anniversary of the United States’ adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
The celebration is set to feature a car show, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, political speakers, face-painting, a corn hole tournament, a petting zoo, train rides, and live music performances, with a fireworks show concluding the celebrations at the end of the night. Guided tours of the Benton County Courthouse/Museum will also be offered, with the museum remaining open to the public throughout the day. Featured artists include Rheagan Skelton, Bubba Feathers, Good Time Grass, MissOssippi Band, Rust Bucket Roades, Garry Burnside, and 2022 Grammy Award Winner Cedric Burnside.
Spots are still available for vendors who are interested in setting up for the event. Fee is $25 and vendors are asked to stay until at least 6 p.m. or longer. Sponsors are also still being accepted for the event, and those interested can contact Meg Thomas at (901)-359-4360. For more information or updates about the event, those interested can visit the Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission and Historical Society’s page on Facebook.
