The Benton County Courthouse will play host to the 4th of July 150th Birthday Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 at 11 a.m.

 By HUNTER GIVENS Southern Sentinel

ASHLAND - Members of the Ashland-Benton County Historic Preservation Commission and Historical Society met on Wednesday to finalize details for the upcoming Benton County Courthouse/Museum 4th of July 150th Birthday Celebration set to take place on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 11 a.m.

