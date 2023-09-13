rip-2023-09-13-news-grad-1

Benton County School District superintendent Dr. Regina Biggers and Equitable Learning Matters' Dr. Christy Maulding kick of the "Portrait of a Graduate" meeting introducing the purpose of bringing education and business leaders together.

ASHLAND - Education and business development leaders based out of Benton County gathered at Ashland High School on Friday, Sept. 8, for a meeting to help determine and shape the characteristics and abilities that Benton County school graduates should have, while focusing on internal improvements to ensure that local schools are properly able to develop these traits.

