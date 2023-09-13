Benton County School District superintendent Dr. Regina Biggers and Equitable Learning Matters' Dr. Christy Maulding kick of the "Portrait of a Graduate" meeting introducing the purpose of bringing education and business leaders together.
ASHLAND - Education and business development leaders based out of Benton County gathered at Ashland High School on Friday, Sept. 8, for a meeting to help determine and shape the characteristics and abilities that Benton County school graduates should have, while focusing on internal improvements to ensure that local schools are properly able to develop these traits.
The meeting, entitled “Portrait of a Graduate,” included educational representatives from the Benton County School Board, Ashland Elementary School, Ashland High School, Hickory Flat Attendance Center, and the Benton County Career and Technical Center in attendance. The meeting also included attendance from several community business development leaders who were able to lend their voice to the conversation as well.
The meeting was spearheaded by Dr. Christy Maulding of Equitable Learning Matters, a consulting group that has worked closely with Benton County Schools. According to BCSD superintendent Dr. Regina Biggers prior to the start of the meeting, Dr. Maulding and Equitable Learning Matters have been advising teachers, administrators, and counselors, all while performing a “curriculum audit,” going through BCSD classrooms and reviewing the resources and educational gains in Benton County Schools and where improvement can be made.
The meeting, and the activities conducted in the meeting, bridged several potential barriers in perspective regarding fully understanding education from an educator-to-student perspective, as well as from an educator-to-community/local business member and community/local business member-to-student points of view.
The meeting also helped bridge generational differences in education, and how understanding generation-specific norms and generation-specific situational adjustments can help bridge a gap of understanding between students and educators/members of the community.
“What does a Benton County graduate look like?” was the question those in attendance helped shape the answer to, and with the feedback given during this meeting, Benton County Schools look to shape the next generation of Benton County residents to be productive, thoughtful, and capable members of the community.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.