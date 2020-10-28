RIPLEY – Benton and Tippah County voters go to the polls next Tuesday, Nov. 3, to help pick a president, U.S. senator and representative, state Supreme Court justices, and school board seats. Voters will also vote for or against allowing the medical use of marijuana in Mississippi and will decide whether they approve of the new state flag design or not.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Results will be posted on southern-sentinel.com.
To prevent delays at the polls Tuesday due to voter indecision, election officials ask that undecided voters pick up a sample ballot and mark it before going to the polls. Sample ballots are also available at the Circuit Clerk’s office.
Voter ID is required. This year five Tippah County precincts have been relocated. Supervisors relocated the Chalybeate voting precinct to the new community building where the old Chalybeate Headstart stood. Brownsfield voters will now cast their votes at Brownfield Baptist Church. The Tiplersville voting precinct has moved to the county maintenance shop in Tiplersville, the North Falkner voting precinct has relocated to Falkner Baptist Church, and the Peoples precinct will now vote in the Peoples Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Safety Measures
Extra safety precautions are being taken at the polls this year due to COVID-19.
“We have extra poll workers and we have PPE for poll workers,” said Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves. “We are going to clean and disinfect all precincts throughout. We will be using plexiglass shields, trying our best to keep it as touchless as we can for the voters. They will have stylus pens to use as well to cast their votes.”
Graves says there will be signs up at each precinct encouraging social distancing and they are making adjustments to accommodate cramped areas.
“Brownsfield is the smallest precinct in the county, but we have made a decision to move that smaller precinct to another location in the area at the Brownsfield Baptist Church, located directly across the road from the smaller precinct.”
Voting Absentee
Both Tippah and Benton circuit clerks’ offices will be open from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday, Oct 31, for absentee voting. The circuit clerks’ offices will receive and count mail-in absentee votes five working days after the election, if they are postmarked on or before election day.
Local Elections
Both Tippah and Benton County will vote on all five elections commissioner seats this year. North Tippah and South Tippah voters will cast their ballots for the District 1 School Board post and Benton County voters will vote for their District 5 School Board member.
In Tippah County, four election commissioner seats are unopposed: District 1 Election Commissioner, Randle Keith Hall; District 3 Election Commissioner, James Danny Simmons; District 4 Election Commissioner, Tony Pannell; and District 5 Election Commissioner, Jimmy Benefield.
No one qualified to run for the District 2 Election Commissioner. In January, the Tippah County Board of Supervisors will appoint someone to fill that post until a special election can be held in November 2021.
Those running for the North Tippah School Board District 1 post are as follows: Larry Devore and Shonda L. Stites.
Tim Clark, Nia Colom, and Palmer Jones are running for the South Tippah School Board District 1 post.
In Benton County, four election commissioner seats are unopposed. Leatrice Steward Wooden is running for Election Commissioner District 1, and Melinda Bean-Thurston is running for the District 2 seat. Charlie Walls will be on the ballot for District 3, and Ashley Wilkerson is running for District 4 Election Commissioner.
No one has qualified for the District 5 election commissioner post. The Benton County Board of Supervisors will appoint a person to serve in that post.
For School Board Member District 5, Tracy W. Clayton, Christina’ Chris’ Gray, and Johnny Thompson have qualified.
Statewide measures
Three statewide measures are on the ballot Tuesday, including an initiative to allow medical marijuana use, a House amendment allowing runoffs in statewide elections, and the approval or rejection of the new state flag design.
The medical marijuana measure has two steps. In the first step, voters can either vote for medical marijuana use in Mississippi or vote against it.
If you vote for medical marijuana, the next step is to approve how you want the marijuana to be dispensed.
Initiatives 65 and 65A deal with how it is distributed.
If you vote for initiative 65, you are saying that you want qualified licensed physicians to dispense it to patients, and the private sector would run it.
If you vote for initiative 65A, the alternative states it would be grounded in sound medical principles. Only qualified persons, as certified by health practitioners, could dispense it. It does not define what the medical conditions are to qualify for medical marijuana.
The second measure is Statewide Ballot Measure 2 House Concurrent Resolution No. 47. This amendment provides that to be elected governor or to any other statewide office, a candidate must receive a majority of the general election votes. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, then a runoff election shall be held as provided by general law. The requirement of receiving the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representative’s districts is removed.
The last measure to be decided by voters is the redesign of the state flag. You can either vote for or against it.
Federal and State offices
Other offices on the ballot this year are President of the United States, U.S. Senator, U.S. House of Representative 1st Congressional District, and Supreme Court Justice Supreme Court District 3 (Northern).
For United States President
Presidential Electors for Joseph R. Biden Jr. for President and Kamala D. Harris for Vice President, Democrat
Presidential Electors for Donald J. Trump for President and Michael R. Pence for Vice President, Republican
Presidential Electors for Don Blankenship for President and William Mohr for Vice President, American Constitution
Presidential Electors for Brian Carroll for President and Amar Patel for Vice President, American Solidarity
Presidential Electors for Phil Collins for President and Bill Parker for Vice President, Independent
Presidential Electors for Howie Hawkins for President and Angela Nicole Walker for Vice President, Green
Presidential Electors for Jo Jorgensen for President and Jeremy ‘Spike’ Cohen for Vice President, Libertarian
Presidential Electors for Brock Pierce for President and Karla Ballard for Vice President, Independent
Presidential Electors for Kanye West for President and Michelle Tidball for Vice President, Independent
For United States Senate
Mike Espy, Democrat
Cindy Hyde-Smith, Republican
Jimmy L. Edwards, Libertarian
For US House of Rep 01
1st Congressional District
Antonia Eliason, Democrat
Trent Kelly, Republican
Nonpartisan Judicial
Election For Supreme Court Justice Supreme Court District 3
(Northern) Position 3
Josiah Dennis Coleman, Nonpartisan
Percy L. Lynchard, Nonpartisan