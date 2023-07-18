WALNUT — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley made an appearance in Tippah County on Saturday as he spoke to a crowd of around 100 people at the Walnut Fire and Rescue Department BBQ Fundraiser.
Presley began by greeting those in attendance, touting his success at the polls with Tippah voters over the past 16 years as the Northern District Public Service Commissioner.
“I always appreciate the good folks of Tippah County. I’ve carried this county every election, four times,” Presley said. “I say sometimes it’s because my great, great grandaddy is from Tippah County. He was married four times and had 28 children. … Some of y’all may even be kin to me.”
After his welcoming, Presley quickly went on the prowl, pointing out the top issues he has pressed throughout his campaign, beginning with what he calls “the deep level of corruption” from his likely opponent in the November general election, Gov. Tate Reeves.
“For the last couple of years, the headlines in this state have told us about the scandal that has been publicized in so many places where you seen that Brett Farve was able to get 5 million dollars of money to build a volleyball court, 1.3 million dollars went to Tate Reeves personal trainer, and thousands and thousands and millions of dollars are unaccounted for or sent to places where they were not designated to be done,” Presley said.
Presley continued with attacking the influence that lobbyists and special interest groups have with lawmakers in Jackson, and how that has led to citizens “losing their right to vote on issues we care about under Tate Reeves’ leadership,” citing the Legislature’s failure to restore the ballot initiative for the second straight year.
Presley then pivoted to ideas and plans he has if we were to win the election.
Of those, he highlighted first the fact that just seven states in the country tax groceries, with Mississippi being the highest of all of them at 7%.
His tax-cutting theme continued as he promised to send more money to county courthouses to cut car tag costs.
“I’ve been a tax cutter the whole time I’ve been in public office,” Presley said. “I cut taxes in my hometown of Nettleton twice. And I voted against more rate increases and spending than anybody that’s ever been on the Public Service Commissioner.”
His 7-minute speech was mixed in with a host of local candidates running for office who also gave their statements with the primary election just three weeks away on Aug. 8.
Hoping to replace Presley as the Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Chris Brown, a Walnut native, stopped by his former hometown to deliver his pitch to local residents.
Later in the afternoon, Senator Rita Parks, R-Corinth, spoke in hopes of retaining her seat in District 4 that governs over Tippah and Alcorn counties. Her opponent, independent candidate, Jon Newcomb followed her with his speech near the end of the event.
