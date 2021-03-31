RIPLEY • Voters in Ripley will go to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, to elect Republican candidates for two contested races: Alderman Ward Two and Alderman at Large.
For Alderman, Ward 2, Homer Richardson (i) will face off against Ken Walker to be the Republican candidate. The winner of this race will face Democrat Rico McDonald in the Tuesday, June 8 general election.
For Alderman at Large, Barry H. Cook, Brian Gates, and Chris Marsalis seek the office as Republicans. If one candidate does not receive 50 percent, plus one vote in the primary, a runoff will be held on Tuesday, April 27, between the top two vote-getters in this race. The Republican primary winner will not face a Democrat opponent in June and will take office as Alderman at Large July 1.
Wards 1, 3 and 4 and the mayor races are not contested. Jon Grisham is running for mayor as a Republican; Joey Bryant is running for alderman in Ward 1 as a Republican; Jackie McKenzie runs for alderman in Ward 3 as a Democrat; Stephen Freeman is running for alderman in Ward 4 as a Republican.
Candidates in Ashland, Blue Mountain, Dumas, Falkner, Hickory Flat, Snow Lake Shores, and Walnut run as independents and will face off in the general election June 8. The five people receiving the most votes for aldermen in each municipality will win the race. Winners take office July 1.