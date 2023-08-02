Primaries for the several local and state positions will be held next Tuesday, Aug. 8, and several highly contested races will be held in Benton and Tippah County this election season.
Tippah County will have a total of over 30 listed candidates in contention for 17 local government seats. The most contested race is for District 2 representation on the Tippah County Board of Supervisors which sees Randy Chunn (R), Freddie Delaney (R), Mark Robertson (R) and Jerry Windham (R) take on incumbent Greg Harrell (R).
The Chancery Clerk race is the second most contested race in Tippah County, which will see Jimmy Johnson (R), Shana Lowry (R), Chris Marsalis (R) and John E. Stubbs (R) battle it out.
Randy Graves, who served the past 12 years as Circuit Clerk, passed away unexpectedly on June 17. Graves was set to run unopposed in this year’s election, but due to his death, voters will be required to write-in their candidate of choice.
In the Tippah Sherriff's race, Republican candidate Dallas Lumpkin dropped out of the race in July, therefore votes cast for him will not count.
The candidate field in Benton County is more crowded than in Tippah as over 40 total candidates qualified for its 16 offices. The most contested races in Benton County will see five or more candidates battle it out in three different elections.
Sheriff Robby Goolsby (D) is looking to remain as Benton County Sheriff against, Robert Fortner (R), C.J. Peters (R), Bobby Dickerson and David Matlock (R).
Candidate Lane Hobson (D) died on July 13, and his name will still appear on the Democratic ticket, however a vote for Hobson will not count.
Incumbent Craig Briscoe (R) is hoping to keep his spot on the Benton County Board of Supervisors against Lonnie Cook (R), Jeff Lollar (R), French Woods (D), Kirk Childers (D) and Johnny Thompson (I).
The other highly contested race will be for North Constable, which was on the ballot last year as a special election. The North Constable race sees incumbent Tracy Hampton (D) seeking reelection against opponents Joe Mederios (I), Early H. Smith (I), Emmett Shaw (D), Major Everett (D) and Tyrone Williams (D).
Winners of the primary election will advance to the general election on Nov. 7, where independent candidates will appear on the ticket.
Details regarding polling precincts for your area of residence can be found by calling your county’s circuit clerk office, either in Tippah County (662-837-7370) or Benton County (662-224-6310).
The following is a full list of candidates for all local, regional and state elections:
Tippah County
Chancery Clerk
- Jimmy Johnson, (R)
- Shana Lowery, (R)
- Chris Marsalis, (R)
- John E. Stubbs, (R)
Circuit Clerk
- Write-in only
North Tippah Constable
- Terry Mathis (i), (R)
- Bradley Watson, (R)
South Tippah Constable
- Keith Bullock (i), (R)
Coroner
- Krystal Floyd, (R)
- Chris McCallister (i), (R)
County Attorney
- Bart M. Adams (i), (R)
North Tippah Justice Court Judge
- Benny Jackson (i), (R)
- Tommy Garrett, (R)
- Miriam Anderson, (I)
South Tippah Justice Court Judge
- Sonny Meeks (i), (R)
Tippah County Sheriff
- Karl Gaillard (i), (R)
- Jeremy Hogue, (R)
Tax assessor/collector
- Joe Akins (i), (R)
District 1 Supervisor
- Jimmy Gunn (i), (R)
- Larry Devore, (R)
- Taj Colom, (R)
District 2 Supervisor
- Greg Harrell (i), (R)
- Mark Robertson, (R)
- Jerry Windham, (R)
- Randy Chunn, (R)
- Freddie Dulaney, (R)
District 3 Supervisor
- Mike Graves (i), (R)
- Steve Morrison, (R)
- Kerry Heard, (R)
District 4 Supervisor
- Glen Michael (i), (R)
District 5 Supervisor
- Chad Newby (i), (R)
- Mary Lee Robinson, (R)
Election Commissioner District 2
- Larry Nabors
Election Commissioner District 4
- Mary Hodges
Benton County
Chancery Clerk
- Marlene McKenzie (i), (D)
Circuit Clerk
- Kathy Graves (i), (D)
- Stephanie Moffitt, (R)
Benton County Sheriff
- Robby Goolsby (i), (D)
- Robert Fortner, (R)
- C.J. Peters, (R)
- Bobby Dickerson, (R)
- David Matlock, (R)
Coroner
- Larry Hobson (i), (D)
- LaQuita Scruggs Reaves, (D)
- Angela D. Dennis, (D)
- Michael Alberson, (I)
Tax Collector
- Shannon Wilburn (i), (D)
District 1 Supervisor
- Chris Shoup (i), (D)
- Roosevelt Traylor, (D)
- Shane Brooks, (R)
- Eric Miller, (D)
District 2 Supervisor
- Alonzo Tucker, (D)
- Mario Bean, (D)
District 3 Supervisor
- James Lowry (i), (D)
- Stephen Matthews, (D)
- Mark Mills, (D)
District 4 Supervisor
- Tommy Fortner (i), (D)
- Kyle Elliott, (D)
- Jason Hunter, (R)
District 5 Supervisor
- Craig Briscoe, (R)
- Johnny Thompson, (I)
- Lonnie Cook, (R)
- French Woods, (D)
- Kirk Childers, (D)
- Jeff Lollar, (R)
North Benton Justice Court Judge
- Brody Childers (i), (D)
- Vicky Everett, (D)
South Benton Justice Court Judge
- Gary McBride (i), (D)
- Wayne Gadd, (R)
North Constable
- Joe Mederios, (I)
- Tracy Hampton (i), (D)
- Emmett Shaw, (D)
- Major Everett, (D)
- Early H. Smith, (I)
- Tyrone Williams, (D)
South Constable
- Shane Ward (i), (D)
Election Commissioner District 2
- Freda Hudson Spight
Election Commissioner District 4
- Ashley Wilkerson
State Elections
Governor
- Brandon Presley, (D)
- Tate Reeves (i), (R)
- John Witcher, (R)
- David Grady Hardigree, (R)
Lieutenant Governor
- Delbert Hosemann (i), (R)
- Shane Quick, (R)
- Tiffany Longino, (R)
- Ryan Grover, (D)
- Chris McDaniel, (R)
Secretary of State
- Michael Watson (i), (R)
- Shuwaski Young, (D)
Attorney General
- Lynn Fitch (i), (R)
- Greta Martin, (D)
State Auditor
- Shad White (i), (R)
- Larry Bradford, (D)
State Treasurer
- David McRae (i), (R)
- Addie Green, (D)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
- Robert Bradford, (D)
- Andy Gipson (i), (R)
- Robert Briggs, (D)
- Bethany Hill, (D)
- Terry Rogers II, (D)
Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Chaney (i), (R)
- Mitch Young, (R)
- Bruce Burton, (D)
Northern District Public Service Commissioner
- Tanner Newman, (R)
- Chris Brown, (R)
Northern District Transportation Commissioner
- John Caldwell (i), (R)
Regional Elections
Senate District 3 (Union, Benton and Prentiss counties)
- Kathy Chism (i), (R)
Senate District 4 (Tippah and Alcorn counties)
- Rita Parks (i), (R)
- Jon Newcomb, (I)
House District 4 (Tippah and Alcorn counties)
- Jody Steverson (i), (R)
House District 13 (Benton, Marshall, Lafayette, Union and Pontotoc counties)
- Steve Massengill (i), (R)
Key
(i) = Incumbent
(D) = Democrat
(I) = Independent
(R) = Republican
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.