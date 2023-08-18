TIPPAH - After more than a week of questions surrounding several of the races in the Tippah County primaries, officials with the county's Republican Party have officially certified the results.
The Republican Executive Committee of Tippah County officially certified the results of the Aug. 8 Republican primary elections on Wednesday, paving the way for runoff elections in the Districts 2 and 3 supervisors' and circuit clerk's races on Aug. 29.
The certification comes more than a week after the election itself and followed some controversy over the results and problems on Election Day for some voters.
During an open meeting of the Republican Party of Tippah County on Tuesday, Aug. 15, REC president Nathan Stroupe, along with other REC and election officials, attempted to both gather information from residents who may have had difficulty or outright were unable to vote in the primary due to ballot issues while also answering questions regarding this year’s election processes.
The day before the meeting, on Monday, Aug. 14, certification of the Tippah County Circuit Clerk race came into question after REC officials attempted to obtain a “computer printout of the written-in names for Circuit Clerk,” and were reportedly initially met with resistance from the circuit clerk’s office that morning.
Members of the individual parties are responsible for managing ballots following a primary election. Because of this, Tippah County Circuit Clerk Dianne Graves said she had to gather the requested information from the local Republican Party itself, which would take some time.
Stroupe noted at the beginning of the Aug. 15 meeting that the party had obtained the requested information.
During that same meeting, attendees raised several concerns about the election, including a matter regarding potential voters leaving polling precincts because of a lack of ballots available. Of the roughly 75 in attendance at the meeting, none offered first-hand accounts regarding the lack of ballots, and District 1 Election Commissioner Randle Hall said that of the five precincts that ran out of paper ballots, none were without ballots “for more than 15 minutes.”
According to REC officials, state election law requires counties to print ballots at a minimum of 110% of the last presidential election votes cast. So, for example, if 100 people in Tippah County voted Republican and 100 people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 110 Republican and 110 Democrat ballots would be the minimum amount required by law to print.
The problem, according to REC officials, was that because several local races were exclusively on the Republican ticket, several voters who voted in the Democrat races in the last presidential election instead took part in the Republican primary this year, leaving a surplus of Democratic primary ballots and a shortage of Republican primary ballots.
Another concern raised pertained specifically to the write-in election for Circuit Clerk and the 190 “rejected” ballots in that race. Among these, according to both REC and election officials, were a mix of write-ins that were either completely illegible, “joke” candidates who were ineligible because they weren't Tippah County residents and several ballots that only had last names written in.
This last category caused a stir within the meeting, as several in attendance noted how only a last name should suffice for their preferred candidate. However, election officials and several others in attendance noted how several Tippah County residents share last names, and as this was a full write-in election with nearly all Tippah County residents eligible for election, the officials could not be expected to fully know the intentions of the voter based off just the last name.
Despite these issues, the consensus among those in attendance seemed to be that the outcome of last week's primary elections were not in doubt and that all county and election officials followed state election laws set before them to their fullest extent.
However, REC officials noted the difficulty in getting in contact with the Secretary of State’s office in the weeks leading up to the election, as well as the lack of assistance from their office despite the determination of how the circuit clerk’s race should be handled in the aftermath of former Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves’ sudden death on June 17.
Graves was running for re-election unopposed when he died.
The end result, however, is that the run-offs for Tuesday, Aug. 29 are official. Phil Koon and Dianne Graves will be in the running for Circuit Clerk, Greg Harrell and Randy Chun will be in the running for District 2 Supervisor, and Mike Graves and Steve Morrison will be in the running for District 3 Supervisor.
