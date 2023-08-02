BENTON/TIPPAH - Rep. Chris Brown, a state legislator who is currently running for public service commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi, made stops in both Benton and Tippah County last week during his ‘Grand Ole RV Tour,’ where he listened to concerns from local residents.
The tour, in which Brown visited all 33 counties covered in the Northern District over the span of six days, was noted by Brown as an opportunity to listen to the people in these counties and get first-hand accounts of issues concerning local residents.
“The Northern District Public Service Commissioner’s District is 33 counties, so if you plan to represent all 33 counties, you need to visit and listen to everybody in all 33 counties, so that’s what we’re doing,” Brown said. “We’re going to all 33 counties to listen to the people and try to find out what issues are in those areas and see where we’re at.”
Brown first arrived in Benton County on Monday, July 24, on his second day of the tour. A point of emphasis Brown has already made during his campaign has been to bring attention to the issues surrounding the Holly Springs Utility Department. The system, which serves several in the Benton County area, was described by representatives of the TVA as a failing system with frequent outages during a hearing of the Conservation and Water Resources legislative committee on Friday, July 21.
The session, which Brown convened as chair of the committee, was the first of several efforts to bring attention and find solutions to the problems surrounding the Holly Springs system. Brown also met with local officials, including Ashland mayor Mitch Carroll, during his RV tour to continue to work to find solutions to improve the situation.
Brown continued his tour the following day, stopping at the Tippah County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon to meet with local residents. While there, Brown noted concerns for Tippah County and, in particular, potential water systems in areas of need.
“Just to make sure we continue to have as low rates as possible and reliable service,” Brown said regarding serving Tippah County. “There are also some places that do not have community water yet, so we’d love to help tackle those areas where people want community water, to make sure the water’s as clean and as reliable as it can be.”
A Walnut High School graduate, Brown noted how being back in Tippah County puts the PSC race and what he’d like to achieve as public service commissioner in perspective.
“If we make bad policy decisions, it can take years to bear fruit one way or the other,” Brown said. “We have to be very thoughtful about how we go forward and the policy decisions we make as far as generation. Is it gonna be reliable? Is it gonna keep costs low? Is it gonna raise rates for the people who live here, taking money out of their pocket to pay for electricity bills instead of other things they wanna buy and pay for? It’s very important to me, and as a family man with five kids and three grandkids, I wanna secure the future for them and do everything I can to make sure Mississippi is an even better place to live.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.