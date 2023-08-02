rip-2023-08-02-news-brown-1

Northern District Public Service Commissioner candidate, Rep. Chris Brown, visited with Tippah County residents on Tuesday, July 25 along Main Street in Ripley. Brown made stops in Ashland on Monday and Walnut later on Tuesday afternoon as part of his 'Grand Ole RV Tour'.

BENTON/TIPPAH - Rep. Chris Brown, a state legislator who is currently running for public service commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi, made stops in both Benton and Tippah County last week during his ‘Grand Ole RV Tour,’ where he listened to concerns from local residents.

