The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met at the Tippah County Chancery Building's Board Room at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 16. Highlights of the meeting included making documents available to the public for the reapportionment of the supervisor districts and realignment of precincts and scheduling a public hearing based upon the 2020 census, and granting ad valorem tax exemption to Ashley Furniture for ten years.
Present were: President of the Board and First District Supervisor Jimmy Gunn, Second District Supervisor Greg Harrell, Vice-President of the Board and Third District Supervisor Mike Graves; Fourth District Supervisor Glen Michael, Fifth District Supervisor Chad Newby; County Administrator Melinda Crum, Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, attorney for the Board; TCDF Director Chris Lewellen, Josh Gunn, Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Tax Assessor/Collector Joe Akins, Jack Griffith, Fire Coordinator Randy Stewart, and Road Manager Larry Jackson.
All motions made were unanimously agreed upon. Any documents, amendments, and/or exhibits referenced are available for public viewing through the Chancery Clerk's office.
• to accept the reverse auction bid of Norton Trucking at a cost of $9.97 per ton is hereby accepted including a fuel surcharge based on the MDOT Monthly Price Index for diesel fuel above $4.00 per U.S. gallon.
• to accept the bid of Vulcan as the lowest and best bid and the bid of Blue Water as an alternate for limestone. Additionally, the Board hereby accepts the bid of ColdMix, Inc. for cold mix asphalt and the bid of Hunt Refining for liquid asphalt and the alternate bid of Ergon. The Board also accepted the bids of APAC for hot mix paving material and the bid of Murphree Paving for laid in place.
• to approve payment of claims, as follows:
ALL FUNDS
Fund # Amount
115
$1,500.00
1
$54,952.96
97
$1,762.60
106
$4,044.84
115
$2,200.00
150
$162,239.08
250
$500,825.00
255
$28,400.80
400
$16,106.95
650
$18,222.08
660
$750.00
• to approve Stacy Hill's report of zero balance for the Visa for both the County Travel Charge Account and Lowe's Account.
• to approve the Road Manager’s report, available for viewing through the County Supervisors' office.
• to approve travel requests.
• to accept the quote of Alberson’s Roofing for the Old Tippah County Jail and Archives ($9,000), which was the lowest quote submitted.
• to pay the dues for Board Attorney Sean Akins to be a member of the Mississippi Association of County Board Attorneys.
• to purchase a $750.00 advertisement for graduation, veterans and holiday salutes plus $3,150.00 for county sports on KUDZU-104.9 and The Shark 102.3 radio.
• to adopt the higher standards set forth in Senate Bill 2371 such that Tippah County may purchase items between $5,000.00 and $75,000.00 by obtaining competitive quotes effective July 1, 2022.
• to approve of a pay request should be forwarded to the Mississippi Development Authority.
• to make the map of proposed supervisor districts and voting precincts, drafted, prepared, and submitted to the Board by the Northeast Mississippi Planning and Development District available for public inspection.
• to set the public hearing for this issue on Friday, June 17, 2022
• to appoint Jenny Wilbanks as Inventory Clerk ($150.00 per month) until she is certified and bonded.
• to purchase pipe from Coburn Pipe, who submitted the lowest bid.
• to contract $500/yr with Larry Richardson to purchase sand from his sandpit.
• to approve an ad valorem tax exemption application submitted by Ashley for a period of ten years, beginning December 31, 2021 (subject to approval and certification by the Mississippi Department of Revenue).
• to grant tax exemption from ad valorem taxes, except State and School District ad valorem taxation, for a period of ten years, beginning December 31, 2021 on the property (described on Exhibit “A”), with a total true value of $1,551,395.67. (This exemption applies to Raw Materials and Work in Progress only to the extent that said Raw Materials and Work in Progress are not exempt pursuant to the Freeport Warehouse exemption granted by the Board.)
• to forward the original and three certified copies of the application and a certified copy of the transcript of this Order approving said application to the Mississippi Department of Revenue for its approval and certification; Clerk shall also forward one certified copy to the Tax Assessor.
• to approve solicitation to participate in a reverse auction to buy a trailer.
• to approve fire contracts with five county fire departments and with five municipal departments to provide County fire protection.
• to approve budget amendments.
• to schedule a June 17 hearing pursuant to Miss. Code §19-5-217, a petition signed by not less than 25 owners of real property residing within the boundaries of a proposed fire grading district to create a Fire Grading District with a five (5) mile radius of the municipal boundaries of the City of Ripley, Tippah County, as required by Miss. Code §19-5-219.
• to accept the lowest and best quote from ADCMSP.COM for 12 laptops, after the previously selected lowest and best quote from CDW after CDW was non-responsive.
• to pay the invoice of Cook Coggin Engineers for work performed on the Walnut Industrial Park Phase 2 improvements and that the payment shall be used as a local match towards any matching funds that Tippah County will be required to pay related to the grant that is funding other parts of the project from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
• to approve the lowest and best quote of $29,000 from Rosco Auto Sales, LLC for a used 1996 Volvo Dump truck.
• to enter and then end an executive session.
The meeting was adjourned until 10 a.m. on Monday, June 6.