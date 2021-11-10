Some historians believe that the first Thanksgiving celebration took place in The United States before the birth of our nation in 1619. President John F. Kennedy issued the following proclamation on November 5, 1963, "Over three centuries ago our forefathers....set aside a time of thanksgiving. On the appointed day, they gave reverent thanks for their safety, for the health of their children, for the fertility of their fields, for the love which bound them together, and for the faith which united them with their God."
As Tippah Countians, we continue to embrace that commitment to unity by giving thanks. In recognition of this sacred holiday, the annual Community Thanksgiving Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 21st, at First Baptist Church of Ripley. Reverend Jason Franklin, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will provide leadership in the worship service while the Rev. Dr. Jody Hill, pastor of Ripley Presbyterian Church, will deliver the sermon. Rev. Dr. Hill, said this about the service, "The annual worship service began many years ago with a mission of putting unity back into community."
There will be an offering taken during worship with all of the proceeds to be contributed to the Tippah County Good Samaritan Center. Those interested in singing in the community choir should arrive at 4:30pm to rehearse the familiar anthem that will be performed.
Please make plans to join us as we celebrate the season of giving thanks in our community.