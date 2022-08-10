The qualifying period for the upcoming elections in Benton County, North Tippah, and South Tippah School Boards has begun. The first day to qualify is Wednesday, Aug. 10 and ends Friday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
The elections for Benton County School Board Districts 1 and 2, North Tippah and South Tippah School Board District 3 will be held during the General Election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
In Benton County, Erma Poplar is the District 1 trustee, and Patti Blanchard is the District 2 trustee. All District 1 voters will vote at Northeast Benton County Fire Station and District 2 voters will vote at North Benton County Fire Station.
In Tippah County, Allen McMillin is the North Tippah District 3 trustee, while Wayne Jumper is the South Tippah District 3 trustee. Each term is for five years.
To qualify, a person must be a registered voter in the that said district, lived in the said district for two years, and file a petition with the Circuit Clerk’s office of your county containing the signatures of at least 50 qualified voters.
Tippah County School Board Districts do not follow county supervisor district lines. Benton County does follow supervisor district lines.
North Tippah District 3 includes the precincts: Tiplersville, North Falkner, Falkner, North Ripley, Spouts Springs, Peoples, and Providence. Some are entire precincts and some are split.
South Tippah District 3 includes the following precincts: Blue Mountain, Cotton Plant, New Hope, Clarysville, Palmer, Mitchell, Pine Grove, Dumas, Dry Creek, Southwest Ripley, and Ripley. Some are also entire and some are split precincts.
Some voters in all those precincts in both districts will vote, but not every voter in every precinct will vote.
You can check your voter ID card and it will tell you which school board district you vote in.
“Anyone can call my office if they have any questions or if they have lost their card,” said Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves.
For more information or to pick up qualifying packets contact the Tippah County Circuit Clerk’s office at (662) 837-7370 or the Benton County Circuit Clerk’s office at (662) 224-6310.
