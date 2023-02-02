After a nearly month-long qualifying period, the field for August's primary election is set.
Tippah County will have a total of 35 candidates in contention for 17 local government seats. The most contested race is for District 2 representation on the Tippah County Board of Supervisors which sees Randy Chunn (R), Freddie Delaney (R), Mark Robertson (R) and Jerry Windham (R) take on incumbent Greg Harrell (R).
The Chancery Clerk race is the second most contested race in Tippah County, which will see Jimmy Johnson (R), Shana Lowry (R), Chris Marsalis (R) and John E. Stubbs (R) battle it out.
The candidate field in Benton County is more crowded than in Tippah as 46 total candidates qualified for its 16 offices. The most contested races in Benton County will see six candidates battle it out in three different elections.
Sheriff Robby Goolsby (D) is looking to remain as Benton County Sheriff against Lane Hobson (D), Robert Fortner (R), C.J. Peters (R), Bobby Dickerson and David Matlock (R).
Incumbent Craig Briscoe (R) is hoping to keep his spot on the Benton County Board of Supervisors against Lonnie Cook (R), Jeff Lollar (R), French Woods (D), Kirk Childers (D) and Johnny Thompson (I).
The other highly contested race will be for North Constable, which was on the ballot last year as a special election. The North Constable race sees incumbent Tracy Hampton (D) seeking reelection against opponents Joe Mederios (I), Early H. Smith (I), Emmett Shaw (D), Major Everett (D) and Tyrone Williams (D).
Tippah County
Chancery Clerk
- Jimmy Johnson, (R)
- Shana Lowery, (R)
- Chris Marsalis, (R)
- John E. Stubbs, (R)
Circuit Clerk
- Randy Graves (i), (R)
North Tippah Constable
- Terry Mathis (i), (R)
- Bradley Watson, (R)
South Tippah Constable
- Keith Bullock (i), (R)
Coroner
- Krystal Floyd, (R)
- Chris McCallister (i), (R)
County Attorney
- Bart M. Adams (i), (R)
North Tippah Justice Court Judge
- Benny Jackson (i), (R)
- Tommy Garrett, (R)
- Miriam Anderson, (I)
South Tippah Justice Court Judge
- Sonny Meeks (i), (R)
Tippah County Sheriff
- Karl Gaillard (i), (R)
- Jeremy Hogue, (R)
- Dallas Lumpkin, (R)
Tax assessor/collector
- Joe Akins (i), (R)
District 1 Supervisor
- Jimmy Gunn (i), (R)
- Larry Devore, (R)
- Taj Colom, (R)
District 2 Supervisor
- Greg Harrell (i), (R)
- Mark Robertson, (R)
- Jerry Windham, (R)
- Randy Chunn, (R)
- Freddie Dulaney, (R)
District 3 Supervisor
- Mike Graves (i), (R)
- Steve Morrison, (R)
- Kerry Heard, (R)
District 4 Supervisor
- Glen Michael (i), (R)
District 5 Supervisor
- Chad Newby (i), (R)
- Mary Lee Robinson, (R)
Election Commissioner District 2
- Larry Nabors
Election Commissioner District 4
- Mary Hodges
Benton County
Chancery Clerk
- Marlene McKenzie (i), (D)
Circuit Clerk
- Kathy Graves (i), (D)
- Stephanie Moffitt, (R)
Benton County Sheriff
- Robby Goolsby (i), (D)
- Lane Hobson, (D)
- Robert Fortner, (R)
- C.J. Peters, (R)
- Bobby Dickerson, (R)
- David Matlock, (R)
Coroner
- Larry Hobson (i), (D)
- LaQuita Scruggs Reaves, (D)
- Angela D. Dennis, (D)
- Michael Alberson, (I)
Tax Collector
- Shannon Wilburn (i), (D)
District 1 Supervisor
- Chris Shoup (i), (D)
- Roosevelt Traylor, (D)
- Shane Brooks, (R)
- Eric Miller, (D)
District 2 Supervisor
- Alonzo Tucker, (D)
- Mario Bean, (D)
District 3 Supervisor
- James Lowry (i), (D)
- Stephen Matthews, (D)
- Mark Mills, (D)
District 4 Supervisor
- Tommy Fortner (i), (D)
- Kyle Elliott, (D)
- Jason Hunter, (R)
District 5 Supervisor
- Craig Briscoe, (R)
- Johnny Thompson, (I)
- Lonnie Cook, (R)
- French Woods, (D)
- Kirk Childers, (D)
- Jeff Lollar, (R)
North Benton Justice Court Judge
- Brody Childers (i), (D)
- Vicky Everett, (D)
South Benton Justice Court Judge
- Gary McBride (i), (D)
- Wayne Gadd, (R)
North Constable
- Joe Mederios, (I)
- Tracy Hampton (i), (D)
- Emmett Shaw, (D)
- Major Everett, (D)
- Early H. Smith, (I)
- Tyrone Williams, (D)
South Constable
- Shane Ward (i), (D)
- Clark McCallum, (D)
Election Commissioner District 2
- Freda Hudson Spight
Election Commissioner District 4
- Ashley Wilkerson
State Elections
Governor
- Brandon Presley, (D)
- Tate Reeves (i), (R)
- Gregory Wash, (D)
- John Witcher, (R)
- Bob Hickenbottom, (D)
- David Grady Hardigree, (R)
- Gwendolyn Gray, (I)
Lieutenant Governor
- Delbert Hosemann (i), (R)
- Shane Quick, (R)
- Tiffany Longino, (R)
- Ryan Grover, (D)
- Chris McDaniel, (R)
Secretary of State
- Michael Watson (i), (R)
- Shuwaski Young, (D)
Attorney General
- Lynn Fitch (i), (R)
- Greta Martin, (D)
State Auditor
- Shad White (i), (R)
- Larry Bradford, (D)
State Treasurer
- David McRae (i), (R)
- Addie Green, (D)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
- Robert Bradford, (D)
- Andy Gipson (i), (R)
- Robert Briggs, (D)
- Bethany Hill, (D)
- Terry Rogers II, (D)
Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Chaney (i), (R)
- Mitch Young, (R)
- Bruce Burton, (D)
Northern District Public Service Commissioner
- Mandy Gunasekara, (R)
- Tanner Newman, (R)
- Chris Brown
Northern District Transportation Commissioner
- John Caldwell (i), (R)
Regional Elections
Senate District 3 (Union, Benton and Prentiss counties)
- Kathy Chism (i), (R)
Senate District 4 (Tippah and Alcorn counties)
- Rita Parks (i), (R)
- Jon Newcomb, (I)
House District 4 (Tippah and Alcorn counties)
- Jody Steverson (i), (R)
House District 13 (Benton, Marshall, Lafayette, Union and Pontotoc counties)
- Steve Massengill (i), (R)
There will be a Primary Election on Aug. 8, 2023, with a runoff if needed on Aug. 29, 2023. The General Election will be on Nov. 7, 2023.
Key
(i) = Incumbent
(D) = Democrat
(I) = Independent
(R) = Republican
