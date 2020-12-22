RIPLEY • The qualifying period for the 2021 municipal elections opens, Monday, Jan. 4. The deadline to qualify to run will be 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, according to Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves.
Party primaries are set Tuesday, April 6, and runoff elections, if necessary, will be held Tuesday, April 27. Runoffs will be held if candidates don’t receive 50 percent, plus one, of the votes cast.
The general election will be held on Tuesday, June 8.
Voters in Ripley will vote for a mayor, and aldermen in wards one through four, and the at-large ward.
Voters in Ashland, Hickory Flat, Snow Lake, Blue Mountain, Dumas, Falkner, and Walnut will elect a mayor and five at-large aldermen. Newly elected, or re-elected, officeholders will take office Thursday, July 1.