RIPLEY – The qualifying period is now open for those wishing to run for a seat on the Tippah Electric Power Association’s Board of Directors.
The qualifying deadline is Oct. 14 2021 at 5 p.m.; deadline to pick-up a petition is Sept. 30. Ballots will be mailed the first week in November.
After the qualifying period ends, a list of those who have qualified to run will be printed. Three of the nine-member board -- composed of eight area directors and an at large director -- are up for election this year. All nine board members’ terms are for three years.
Those board seats up for re-election this year include district Areas 1, 4 and 7 which is the At-Large Director position. All three incumbents are seeking re-election.
The Area 1 incumbent is Ricky Dobbs. The Area 4 incumbent is Jimmy Huddleston. The At-Large incumbent is Ricky Martin. TEPA bylaws indicate that to qualify to run for a board seat, an individual must be a member in good standing of the association; must obtain 25 signatures on a petition of other members, and must submit the petition by mail to Franks, Franks and Wilemon no later than the second Thursday in October by 5 p.m. Election takes place by a mail-out ballot system. Members will receive ballots by first week in November; ballots must be received back by mail no later than the 3rd Monday in November.
Ballots will be mailed to each member; each member will get only one vote. Directors who are elected will be announced after election results are certified. Board members by name and district include Area Name
1 Ricky Dobbs
2 Tommy Benson
3 Mark Johnson
4 Jimmy Huddleston
5 Greg Smith
6 Phillip Camburn
7 (At-Large) Ricky Martin
8 Matt Orman
9 Jerry Watkins
The board meets every second Thursday at 6 p.m. Each director receives $12,600 annually for their service on the board. This has remained unchanged since 2002. Tippah Electric Power Association has customers in Tippah, Union, Alcorn and Benton counties in Mississippi, and Hardeman County in West Tennessee. Incorporated in 1938, TEPA today has more than 13,800 business and residential members and maintains nearly 1,300 miles of distribution line. It partners with TVA to offer its customers energy efficiency programs such as EnergyRight Solutions.