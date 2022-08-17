Khyla Shumpert stands next to her work in historic downtown Ripley earlier this year. Shumpert's process involves sketching out her design digitally on her iPad before going vertical. The artist started painting the Ripley mural in September, 2021.
Each letter of muralist Khyla Shumpert's recently completed mural on Main Street features Tippah County history or important locations.
Shumpert, 24, of Booneville, has painted since she was a little girl. Originally a highly sought after portrait artist, Shumpert began painting murals in her hometown of Booneville when she was hired by the Main Street director there. "I just started painting murals recently. The Ripley mural is my second one," she says.
Ripley Main Street Director, Elizabeth Behm, recognized Shumpert's talent when she saw Booneville's mural earlier this year and commissioned Shumpert to paint a RIPLEY mural similar to Booneville's.
Shumpert moved her skills from painting canvases to painting the sides of buildings with the help of YouTube. She digitally sketches out her designs on her iPad first.
"It's a whole different exciting area," she says.
Shumpert, a busy college student, worked on the mural since February of this year, as her schedule allowed.
The RIPLEY mural, located on the side of Four West and across from Next to New on Main Street, is already a popular spot to snap social media photos by locals and visitors alike.
Ripley Main Street Association's beautification projects extend beyond the murals all over Historic Downtown Ripley. J.C. Nance Park, community trash pick-up events, The Blues Alley, murals by local artists Annie Simpson (on Walnut Street) and digital artist, Bella Steiert (on the side of the Ripley Library) have all been funded through grant money secured by Ripley Main Street Association, not by taxpayer dollars.
Those taking photos in front of any of the downtown historic Ripley murals are encouraged to tag the photos with Ripley Main Street's hashtag: #thesquareiswhere.
Shumpert is available for hire for murals and commissioned portraits, and may be reached at (662) 553-2141.
