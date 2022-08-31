TUPELO • Awarding over $350,000 in scholarships since 2006, the Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) is proud to present 15 scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year to community college and university students interested in pursuing a career in the automotive manufacturing industry. Since 2006, MAMA has supported the growth of a strong workforce essential to the health of all industries in the state. This year’s scholarships were awarded to technical and engineering-related majors, as well as non-traditional majors, that can be applied in the automotive industry. Along with the scholarship, recipients will also receive one-on-one mentoring from a MAMA member in their region and the opportunity to participate in job skills workshops.
MAMA serves it members by promoting growth, development, and improvement in the automotive industry in Mississippi, as well as serving as a forum for interaction among automotive manufacturing companies in the state. In extending his congratulations, Kevin Burgess, MAMA’s President, said, “MAMA is excited to target ambitious students with an interest in an automotive career with scholarships to help them become the next leaders of our industry. The outstanding group of students who received this year’s Mississippi Manufacturers Association’s scholarships bode well for the future of automotive manufacturing in our great State. I congratulate them and wish them success in completing their degree, followed by a successful start in our industry!”
Among the successful 2022-2023 MAMA Scholarship candidates was a recipient from your community:
Community College Winner
Mila “Nikki” Ragan, Diesel Power Technology major at Northeast Mississippi Community College, sets a high standard for the students around her due to her maturity, performance, and work ethic. The sophomore student exhibits exceptional time management and organizational skills daily in her program as she works, attends school full-time, and takes care of her family, including four young children. Nikki has shown her excitement and determination for this type of work as she has completed more of the online training than most students accomplish at this stage of the program. One of her instructors shared that he sets a high standard for my students, and Ragan exceeds the attendance and performance requirements consistently. He further shared that she is a great role model for women who want to work in the male-dominated diesel field.
