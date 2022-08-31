Purchase Access

TUPELO • Awarding over $350,000 in scholarships since 2006, the Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) is proud to present 15 scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year to community college and university students interested in pursuing a career in the automotive manufacturing industry. Since 2006, MAMA has supported the growth of a strong workforce essential to the health of all industries in the state. This year’s scholarships were awarded to technical and engineering-related majors, as well as non-traditional majors, that can be applied in the automotive industry. Along with the scholarship, recipients will also receive one-on-one mentoring from a MAMA member in their region and the opportunity to participate in job skills workshops.

