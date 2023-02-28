RIPLEY • Ripley was paid a visit by Ben Muldrow, a community branding specialist, on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Stage on Main auditorium where he gave a presentation on how to improve the marketing and branding of Ripley.
The visit was part of a partnership between the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) as they collaborate on a 'Grow, Revise & Share' community branding grant project to benefit Main Street communities in the Hills region of Mississippi.
"I specialize in community marketing and branding," Muldrow said. "We help communities capture their personalities and leverage that to draw in investment, new visitors and new dollars so they can control their own destiny through using their unique assets."
Muldrow's presentation to members of the Ripley community involved demographic statistics, advice on how to maximize tourism, economic development, and, what Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm is most excited about, new branding for Main Street.
"I loved (the presentation)," Behm said. "I thought it was great."
Muldrow designed a multitude of logos for Ripley Main Street which will be rolled out in the coming months. Some have already been posted to Ripley Main Street's Facebook page and some will remain under wraps until the time is appropriate.
"We're going to use (the logos) for Main Street, Keep Ripley Beautiful and for tourism purposes," Behm said. "We'll use what he showed us for events and just any time we reference Ripley."
Arnett-Muldrow, the company that MHNHA and MMSA has partnered with, has worked with over 800 communities in 40 states and five countries. In the hills region alone, Arnett-Muldrow is working with Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Booneville, Byhalia, Columbus, Corinth, Hernando, Holly Springs, Kosciusko, Louisville, Nettleton, New Albany, Okolona, Pontotoc, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley and West Point.
The visit and material provided by Arnett-Muldrow were funded by a grant through the MHNHA. As a result, Ripley Main Street's contribution to the project was only $500.
"The goal really is to arm Main Street communities with the tools they need to tell their unique stories," Muldrow said.
According to Arnett-Muldrow's website, "We work very closely with our clients to define the planning issues for their communities. Whether our solutions focus on an economic development strategy, retail market research, community branding, or historic preservation – we craft a custom process for each community."
"We've been working in Mississippi for over 15 years," Muldrow said. "We've developed brands for over 50 communities in the state of Mississippi."
Muldrow will remain in Mississippi until he wraps up his tour in June. After which he will return to his home in Delaware before getting back on the road to give more presentations to towns and cities across America.
