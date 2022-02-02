FALKNER - Region IV Prevention and Children's Services teamed up the Falkner Heritage Museum and Falkner High School to create a project to improve and promote a healthy mindset and quality of life.
Rita Finney, A&D Prevention Coordinator with Region IV, has worked with several local communities in the area for close to two decades, and spearheaded the +Messages Project. The +Messages Project is a way to spread positive messages and tools to fight a variety of mental health issues.
"Mental health and asking for help have been stigmatized so much that it can be hard for someone to reach out for help due to fear of judgement, not being heard or not finding the right help and that is where the QR code idea came from," Finney stated. "The hope is that when someone sees a QR code in their community and in random places, human curiosity will take over and you scan it. When you scan the code it goes to a website and the first thing that you see is a list of national hotlines that range from suicide hotlines to domestic violence to bullying. Not only are there hotlines but there are sections on the websites that community and other resources can be found and the website will be updated as new resources come available."
The Falkner Heritage Museum and Falkner High School helped with the project, with both acting as sponsors and with assistance with sign placement and judging.
Region IV is currently looking to run similar programs in different communities in the county, in an effort to spread positive messages to all of Tippah County.