Parents looking for fun, learning, snacks and access to meals for their children during the summer break can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at Clubs located in Ripley, Tupelo, Oxford or New Albany. All summer programs will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning June 5 for youth 6-18 years of age. Five-year olds turning six within 30 days are eligible to attend.

