Parents looking for fun, learning, snacks and access to meals for their children during the summer break can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at Clubs located in Ripley, Tupelo, Oxford or New Albany. All summer programs will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning June 5 for youth 6-18 years of age. Five-year olds turning six within 30 days are eligible to attend.
Each year, the summer program is well attended by area youth and youth visiting families during summer months. Unit Directors are currently planning great activities, schedules and partnerships that will keep members active, safe and engaged.
Key program areas of Boys & Girls Clubs are: Education, Health & Wellness, Career Development, The Arts, Character & Leadership and Sports & Recreation; all of which will be targeted during the summer.
Registration is on a first come, first served basis. The summer fee for both Tupelo locations is $100. The summer fee for the Ripley and New Albany site is $75. The summer fee for the Oxford Unit is $125. Fees are pro-rated for siblings within the same household.
The application, required documentation and summer fee may be returned to local Clubhouses between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 662-841-6504 ext. 4.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in New Albany, Oxford, Ripley and Tupelo. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.
