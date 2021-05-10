RIPLEY • Parents looking for fun, summer learning and hot meals for their children during the summer break can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at Clubs located in Ripley, Tupelo, Oxford or New Albany. The 6-week summer program will run from 9 am to 5 pm June 7 - July 16 for youth 6-18 years of age.
Each year, the summer program is well attended by area youth and those visiting families during summer months. While the programming will still look somewhat different due to changes following the COVID-19 pandemic, it will once again be a great summer filled with activities that will keep members safe and engaged.
In 2020, the Tupelo, Oxford and New Albany Clubs were able to open for their summer programs just one week later than scheduled which was of great assistance to parents, many of which are essential workers. The Ripley Club remained closed since it is located inside the Ripley Elementary School and is excited about the opportunity to again serve members this summer.
Clubs will continue to implement a 1 - 10 employee/Club member ratio; while serving a set maximum number of members at each site. They will also continue to enforce additional safety procedures to help eradicate the spreading of COVID-19. Individual hot meals and snacks will be served daily.
There are many activities planned that focus on the key program areas of Boys & Girls Clubs - Education, Health & Wellness, Career Development, The Arts, Character & Leadership and Sports & Recreation. There will also be plenty of surprises in store. Due to great community support of their recent Annual Campaign, members of the Ripley Club will enjoy a special summer surprise.
Registration is on a first come, first served basis. There is currently a waiting list for the Oxford location. The summer fee for both Tupelo locations is $75. The summer fee for the Ripley and New Albany sites is $50. The summer fee for the Oxford site is $125. Fees are pro-rated for siblings within the same household.
Membership applications may be downloaded at: www.bgcnms.org/join-a-club .
The application, required documentation and summer fee may be returned to local Clubhouses between 10 am and 6pm Monday -Friday.
It is the mission of Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in New Albany, Oxford, Ripley and Tupelo. For more information on Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.