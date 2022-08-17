RIPLEY • Here is the letter of support Dist. 4 State Rep. Jody Steverson sent to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg in March of this year concerning the proposed Tanglefoot Trail expansion.
Rep. Steverson serves as vice-chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, and also serves on Insurance, Judiciary B, Local and Private Legislation, Municipalities, Transportation, Universities and Colleges committees.
The letter follows.
"The Tanglefoot is a successful 44-mile rails-to-trails hiking and biking path traversing Union, Pontotoc and Chickasaw counties. The trail has created a powerful economic impact for the involved communities and has also provided a much-needed recreational and health-and-wellness resource for this rural area.
“The proposed extension would connect downtown New Albany, the location of the current northern trailhead--which has helped transform the entire historic commercial district--to downtown Ripley, the county seat of Tippah County. The extension would pass through a number of smaller communities, including the Town of Blue Mountain, home of historic Blue Mountain College.
"The Preliminary Engineering Report would provide the basis for future construction funding requests for the Tanglefoot extension, and as such represents a vital investment in the future of our region. The extension would not only provide a major new tourism and recreational asset for Tippah County, but would also increase the overall trail’s attractiveness as a major cycling destination. This would create further positive economic impact for the existing trail towns.
"The potential health-and-wellness benefits to the residents of Tippah County would be significant. The county was recently ranked as the sixth-least physically active county in the entire United States. This circumstance is due in large part to a profound lack of recreational opportunities, the negative impacts of which disproportionately affect the socio-economically disadvantaged.
"According to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s County Health Rankings, Tippah County has an adult obesity rate of 41%, 45% of the population is considered physically inactive, and only 58% of the population has access to exercise opportunities.
"The Tanglefoot Trail has dramatically increased the quality of life and mobility of residents of New Albany, Pontotoc and Houston, as well as other smaller communities along the route. It is also widely used by residents of surrounding municipalities, not to mention tourists from all over the nation.
"A northern addition to the Tanglefoot would not merely extend the physical trail, but, more importantly, the associated benefits to area residents and local economies.”
