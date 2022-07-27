SENATOBIA • Northwest Mississippi Community College is proud to announce the speaker for the 2022 summer commencement ceremony on August 1, 2022, Representative Lataisha Jackson of Mississippi House District 11. The college will hold one ceremony; for the school of health sciences, career technical education, and academic transfer graduates at 10 a.m. in the Howard Coliseum.
Representative Lataisha Jackson was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 2013. She has supported legislation to restore dignity to incarcerated women, infrastructure and development for low tax base communities, education reform, and business development during her tenure. She serves as the Vice-Chair of Investigate State Offices and on Appropriations, Universities & Colleges, Public Property, Judiciary B, and Local and Private committees.
Representative Jackson is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She organizes efforts to support community development, engagement, and educational support services as the CEO and founder of EDUCATE Social and Public Policy Inc.
As a delegate of the National Bar Association, she traveled in 2021 to Ghana and Nigeria in 2022 to encourage trade and business efforts between those of diaspora and in Africa. In 2018, the American Council of Young Political Leaders chose her as a member of their 7-member delegation to travel to China and Taiwan. In 2014, the National Foundation of Women Legislators awarded Representative Jackson as an Elected Woman of Excellence, and she currently serves as the Mississippi State Director for the organization.
Representative Jackson obtained her Bachelor's degree in English Language Arts and Master's degree in Educational Leadership from Alabama State University. Jackson received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law and is an active member of Askew Grove Church in Crenshaw. She continues her service to all humankind as a member of Upsilon Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc and MS Delta Links Inc.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.