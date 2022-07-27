rip-2022-07-27-news-jackson-nwcc-1

Representative Lataisha Jackson

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SENATOBIA • Northwest Mississippi Community College is proud to announce the speaker for the 2022 summer commencement ceremony on August 1, 2022, Representative Lataisha Jackson of Mississippi House District 11. The college will hold one ceremony; for the school of health sciences, career technical education, and academic transfer graduates at 10 a.m. in the Howard Coliseum.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus