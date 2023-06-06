BENTON/TIPPAH – Ripley Elementary School set the bar high among area schools in regards to reading assessment, placing as the top elementary school among local institutions for passing rate for the 2022/2023 third-grade reading assessment.
The 92.4% mark earned by Ripley Elementary paced all elementary schools in the North Tippah, South Tippah, and Benton County Schools Districts, and placed well above the state average of 76.3% earned this past school year.
South Tippah School District earned an 88.2% average for the district, with an 85% pass rate from Pine Grove, as well as a 76.2% pass rate from Blue Mountain going along with RES’ 92.4% pass rate for a well above average overall grade for the district.
North Tippah School District earned a 75.2% average for the district, with a 77.8% pass rate for Walnut, a 76.1% pass rate for Falkner, and a 69.6% pass rate for Chalybeate.
Benton County Schools averaged a 66.2% average for the district, with a 75.7% pass rate for Hickory Flat, and a 55.9% pass rate for Ashland.
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 76.3% of 31,623 third graders passed the initial administration of the third-grade reading assessment given this spring for the 2022-23 school year.
The percentage exceeds the 2021-22 initial rate of 73.9% as well as the 2018-19 initial rate of 74.5% before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I applaud the teachers, administrators, literacy coaches and families who worked to support students in achieving this goal. The work will continue until all students are proficient and showing growth,” said Mike Kent, interim state superintendent of education.
In accordance with the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), third graders who do not pass the initial administration of the reading test are given up to two attempts to retest. After the final retest in 2021-22, 85% of third graders passed the test. After the final retest in 2019, 85.6% of third graders passed the test. Students did not test in 2020 due to the pandemic. The test was given in 2021, but the passing requirement was waived so no retests were administered.
The LBPA became law in 2013 to improve reading skills of kindergarten through third-grade students in public schools so every student completing the third grade is able to read at or above grade level. The LBPA requires Mississippi third graders to pass a reading assessment to qualify for promotion to fourth grade. An amendment to the law in 2016 raised reading-level expectations starting in the 2018-19 school year, requiring third graders to score at level three or higher on the reading portion of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) English Language Arts (ELA) assessment.
Students who did not pass the reading assessment on their first attempt last month were retested May 8-12. The second retest window is June 19–30. Some students may qualify for good cause exemptions to be promoted to fourth grade.
