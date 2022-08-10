The RHS Tigers Marching Band, directed by Bernard Hatch with the help of Assistant Directors, Kayla Herron and Suzanne Rolison, is revving up for an exciting 2022-2023 school year.
After completing two weeks of band camp, the Tigers Band hosted a preview "Show and Tell" of their new show, "Mechanized," on Thursday, July 21 in the Ripley Middle School gym. The band performed the first two movements of the show for the first time in front of a crowd of approximately one hundred enthusiastic parents and supporters.
The first RHS Tigers band performance will be August 26 at the Byhalia football game at home. The band's first competition will be September 24 at Olive Branch.
The band's annual chicken supper fundraiser will take place on Friday, August 19. Contact any band member or call the band hall for tickets ($10 each). The chicken supper fundraiser will help to offset expenses for students participating in band. Additional funds raised will help defray costs of the band's trip Disney World, March 9-13 of 2023 — a monumental trip for the band after pandemic-related travel restrictions that were in place since 2020 were recently lifted.
All Ripley Tiger home games will be broadcast by RCTV 19 this season. The local TV station has a professional camera tech and play-by-play commentator to bring Tiger fans all the home game football action this season.
Any businesses or individuals wishing to support the efforts of the RHS Band through financial donations may call Mr. Hatch at Ripley High School: (662) 837-7583, or may email him at: hatchb@stsd.ms.
