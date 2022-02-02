RIPLEY — The Ripley/Tippah County Municipal Airport is one of 63 state airports that will be splitting nearly $20 million in federal infrastructure funds this year, according to published reports.
U. S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss, who is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said the airports will share $19,859,920.
The Ripley Airport — known locally as the Johnson-McGill Airport — will receive $110,000.
The airport also receives annual FAA grants including full reimbursement for any local matching funds requirement.
The local match usually is 5 to 10 percent, of the grant amount. “The current project match is zero percent from the Airport Authority,” Airport Board Secretary/Treasurer Bob Glover said this week.
That full reimbursement provision is contained in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
What that means is the local airports can access federal grant monies without having to spend local monies, which may not be available because of the lower-than-expected revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
It hasn’t been decided yet how the money will be used, according to Airport Board President Johnnie Coombs, and Glover.
“Details on this new program within the freshly passed infrastructure bill are scarce at the moment. They have not written the rules for how the funds can be used or allocated to specific projects at this point,” Glover said.
Added Coombs: “The airport board is evaluating the most effective and efficient use of funds given our current infrastructure and needs.”
Said Chris Lewellen, Executive Director of the Tippah County Development Foundation this week: “The airport is an important asset to existing and prospective industries -- and the jobs and paychecks they bring -- looking to expand or locate in Ripley and Tippah County.
“The airport's consistent improvements and ease of access make Tippah County even more attractive to companies looking to set up new businesses and industrial sites.”
Other funds the airport receives annually include:
—$21,000 annually from the City of Ripley.
—$12,000 annually from Tippah County. Both of these amounts have been unchanged for as long as anyone can remember. “The city and county funds that support the airport have remained steady for years and years, so the airport is certainly not a constant drain on local budgets,” Glover said.
—Funds allocated annually based on project costs from the federal AIP (Airport Improvement Program).
Through the AIP grant program, Johnson-McGill has received almost $1.2 million over the past five years. Those funds have
enabled upgrades to the airport in recent years that include an overhaul of safety/runway lighting, runway resurfacing, and a new game fence around the perimeter of the airport to reduce hazards to and from wildlife as aircraft take off and land.
—Since the beginning of the pandemic, Johnson-McGill has received $50,000 in federal aid and grants to support airport operations and improvements.
The remainder of the funding to operate the local airport is generated by revenue from the airport's own fuel farm and renting hangars for individuals to store aircraft.
Filling runway cracks and resurfacing are counted among the most recent grant-enabled improvements to the airport.
Improvements the Johnson-McGill Airport Authority Board would like to see in future years include a taxiway to further enhance the safety of airport operations.
The airport, located three miles west of Ripley, is jointly owned by Ripley and Tippah County. It has two runways — one 433 ft. above sea level and the other 466 ft. above sea level. Each has an asphalt surface runway 4,400 ft. long by 75 ft .wide, according to Internet sources.
Nine single engine aircraft are based at the field, and self-service fuel is available on-site.
Sen. Wicker said this week: “Mississippi has been in need of serious investments in our state’s infrastructure. I was an early supporter of the bipartisan infrastructure package which is making important investments in our nation’s hard infrastructure.
“These funds for Mississippi’s airports are some of the first fruits of that legislation. Targeted investments will help airports across our state make repairs and improvements that will support travelers and boost our economy for decades to come.”