RIPLEY — Ripley’s mayor and board of aldermen took care of the following items of business during their regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Following Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, and roll call, the board took care of the following items of business.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Aldermen:
—Approved minutes for the Aug. 2, 2022 regular board meeting, Aug. 4, 2022 budget work session, Aug. 16, 2022 and Aug. 29, 2022 special board meetings.
—Had a public appearance from Palmer Jones.
—Approved the claims docket for August 2022.
—Held a public hearing for the 2022-2023 budget and adopted it.
The tax millage rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year was established as follows:
Ad valorem tax levy-10.61 mills;
Levy for maintenance for municipal parks-2.67 mills;
Levy for maintenance for municipal library-.66 mills;
Levy for fire protection purposes-.33 mills
Total millage rate: 14.27 mills.
—Held a public hearing for property clean up at 521 Walnut Street. No action was taken.
—Approved for Robert Wilbanks and Dylan Jones to attend Gas Operator Conference.
—Approved purchasing a full page ad in FHS yearbook for $185.
—Approved hiring seasonal part time temporary fall workers.
—Approved Tracy Luna and Kathi Watson to attend Municipal Clerk Winter Update Conference.
—Approved purchasing a TV 19 Football ad for $400.
—Approved a contribution of dog food to Rue to the Rescue, a local animal rescue operation.
—Accepted Scott Street’s resignation as a gas department employee.
—Approved to advertise for a gas department employee.
—Approved seeking a Phase 2 Tippah County Hospital Project cost estimate for Hospital Road.
—Approved advertising for a part time utility clerk.
—Approved setting a public hearing at the board’s regular October meeting for cleaning up properties at 928 City Ave. S., Elmwood Street, 510 W. Cooper Street, and 619 W. 4th Street.
—Heard a financial report from Charles Davis of Lindsey, Davis, and Associates.
—Heard the city clerk’s report.
—Heard mayor’s comments.
—Heard aldermen’s remarks.
—Recessed until Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m.
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
