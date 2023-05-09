RIPLEY • The Ripley Board of Aldermen met for their regularly scheduled March meeting on Tuesday, May 2 at Ripley Town Hall.
Those in attendance included Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham, Aldermen Stephen Freeman, Barry H. Cook, Joey Bryant, Ripley Police Chief Scott White, city auditor Charles Davis, city clerk Tracy Luna, Mariam Anderson, Kimmy Dobbs and Daren Green. Alderman Kenneth Walker and board attorney Price Elliott were absent from the meeting.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Approved previous meeting minutes from the board's April meeting.
-- Heard public appearance from Mariam Anderson who voiced her desire for Juneteenth flags to be purchased by the city to be displayed along City Avenue.
-- Heard public appearance from Kimmy Dobbs who requested approval for a Civil War history event on the square in Ripley.
-- Heard public appearance from Darren Green who voiced concern about his home's driveway not being paved by the city.
-- Approved claims docket for April 2023.
-- Approved appointment of Breanna Mayes as deputy clerk for the city.
-- Approved security vulnerability self-assessment guide for small drinking water systems.
-- Approved policy procedures for reviewing annual water rates.
-- Approved long-term improvement plan for the City of Ripley's water and sewer system.
-- Approved scheduling of a public hearing for a property cleanup at 780 W. Cooper Street.
-- Approved entering into executive session to speak with Ripley Police Chief Scott White.
-- No action was taken following the executive session.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.