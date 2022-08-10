RIPLEY • Ripley’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen took care of the following items of business during their monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Following Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, the following business was transacted.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted in this article.
The board:
• Approved the agenda.
• Approved minutes for the July 5, 2022 regular board meeting, and July 14, 2022 special board meeting.
• Had public appearances from Felicia Caples, who discussed putting crosses on unmarked graves at the cemetery.
• Held a public hearing for property clean ups.
• Approved the Claims Docket for July 2022.
• Approved property insurance (renewal) with Ripley Insurance for a total premium of $79,114.
• Approved setting/advertising a hearing for the 2022-2023 budget at the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.
• Approved Municipal Court Clerk Courtney Lewis to attend the Municipal Court Conference.
• Approved the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the year ended Sept. 30, 2021.
• Approved a Premium Pay Resolution, a federally-funded American Rescue Plan program which gives full time firefighters and police officers an extra $1,000 annually. No local matching funds are required. The program is for one year only.
Ripley has 14 full time police officers and two full time firefighters.
They must take a class, watch an on-line program and fill out attendant paperwork to qualify for the money, Mayor Jon Grisham said.
• Approved a $1,000 contribution to the Ripley 4 Corner clean-up project (the Ripley Square Restoration Project), which began July 30.
The project is operated through the non-profit Grace Mission and Leadership is Servanthood in Ripley.
The project is headed up by the group’s founder Rob Hodges, who said the project’s goal is to beautify the area around the city square.
Those wishing to donate time and or money to the project may contact Hodges at 662-882-8179 or message him via Facebook.
• Approved Water Department employee Josh Sanderson to attend MWPCOA Conference.
• Approved Tracy Luna and Kathi Watson to attend the Fall Master Academy Conference.
• Approved advertising for part time temporary fall workers. They may work several places, including the Street and Parks departments.
• Approved a bearing replacement at the city’s wastewater facility. It’s unclear what made the bearing fail, and work on the project is continuing. In the meantime, due to the problem the plant cannot operate at full capacity, the mayor said.
• Approved advertising for a City Park employee.
• Approved setting a Tuesday, Sept. 6 public hearing for clean-up properties at 305 Booker Street, 126 Hurt Street, 411 W. Cooper St, and 521 E. Walnut Street.
• Heard a financial report from Charles Davis of Lindsey, Davis, and Associates.
• Heard a zoning report.
• Heard a City Clerk’s report.
• Heard remarks from the mayor and aldermen.
• Adjourned.
