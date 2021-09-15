RIPLEY -- Ripley aldermen took care of the following items of business during their regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7.
All votes taken were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
-- Held Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, and roll call.
--Approved the agenda.
--Held public hearings for clean-up of properties at the following locations:
1. 1108 Hensley St ., 2. 887 S.Main Street, 3. 120 Orman Lane, 4. 702 S.Middle, 5. 103 Moores Mill, 6. 605A Northwest, 7. 616 Tyndall, 8. 610 S. Jackson, 9. 706 Cooper Street.
No person showed on behalf of the properties listed in the public hearing. Aldermen voted to proceed with the cleanup of the properties, with all appropriate fines and costs to be enrolled as liens on the properties in the Office of the Circuit Clerk of Tippah County, Mississippi and also placed upon the tax roll with the County Tax Collector to be paid over a one year period.
--Held a Public Hearing for the 2021-2022 Budget, then adopted it. The new budget takes effect when the current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
The 12.97 total Tax millage rate for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was established as follows: Ad valorem tax levy –9.64 mills; Levy for maintenance for municipal parks – 2.42 mills; Levy for maintenance for municipal library - .61 mills; Levy for fire protection purposes - .30 mills.
The City of Ripley is now operating with a projected total budget revenue of $4,219,689. Nine and two-tenths percent (9.2%) of the revenue is obtained through ad valorem taxes. For the next fiscal year, the 2021-2022 budget has total projected revenue of $4,208,586. Of that amount, 10.9 percent is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy. For next fiscal year, the City of Ripley plans to increase ad valorem tax millage rate by 1.18 mills from 11.79 mills to 12.97 mills. This increase means city residents will pay more in ad valorem taxes on their homes, automobile tags, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental property, according to information contained in an advertisement notifying city residents of the Sept. 7 public hearing. --Awarded a bid for sale of a city-owned S10 Pickup Truck to Billy Bates for $527.
--Approved a contribution of $500 to Rue to the Rescue, a local group which houses and fosters stray animals. --Appointed Mayor Jon Grisham as designee for FEMA.
--Gave approval to purchase new Christmas lights.
--Approved a CDBG Maintenance Plan. --Approved a Resolution for CDBG Commitment of Resources.
--Approved a Resolution for a Section 3 Plan.
--Approved Chanston Jeter to attend MsRWA Water short-course.
--Approved a full-page ad in FHS Football Boosters of $180.00.
--Approved hiring Chris Joshlin as full-time police officer.
--Approved an ordinance prohibiting the use of “jake brakes” -- a hydraulically operated power retarding device on diesel engines -- in city limits. The devices are generally noisy, which led to passage of the ordinance. The ordinance takes effect 30 days after passage. Conviction can bring a fine of $100 - 500, according to a copy of the ordinance.
--Approved an Amended Ordinance for Light Wine and Beer, which does away with brown-bagging where someone could bring their own alcoholic beverage to a restaurant. --Heard a financial report from Charles Davis of Lindsey, Davis, and Associates.
--Heard a Zoning Report
--Heard the City Clerk’s report.
--Approved minutes for the Aug, 3, 2021 Regular Board Meeting, Aug. 19, 2021 Budget Work Session Meeting, and Aug. 25, 2021 Special Board Meeting.
--Approved the Claims Docket for August 2021
--Recessed to Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. for finalization of the city budget.