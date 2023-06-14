The Ripley Board of Aldermen met for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 6 at Ripley Town Hall.
Those in attendance included, but were not limited to, Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham, Aldermen Stephen Freeman, Barry H. Cook, Joey Bryant, Kenneth Walker, Jackie McKenzie, board attorney Price Elliott, Ripley Police Chief Scott White, Shana Lowry, Chris Marsalis, and Carol Bullard.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
- Approved previous meeting minutes from the board’s May meeting and executive session.
- Heard public appearance from Shana Lowry, who requested consideration from the board for their support for the upcoming Chancery Clerk election.
- Heard public appearance from Chris Marsalis, who requested consideration from the board for their support for the upcoming Chancery Clerk election.
- Heard public appearance from Carol Bullard, representing an organization called Advocates for Freedom, who requested permission and support for a “Walk for Blue,” a duel purpose walk meant to both recognize the survivors of human trafficking, as well as recognizing law enforcement. Preliminary plans discussed with the board include the walk beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, and will begin at the Tippah County Courthouse, proceed to Walmart, and end back at the courthouse.
- Approved claims docket for May 2023
- Approved CDBG Grant Hearing Notice Implementation Hearing
- Approved Jon Grisham as MML voting delegate and Ken Walker as alternate
- Approved separate bank account, signatures for HB603
- Approved advertisement for utility worker
- Approved quote from Lockett Pump Well Services
- Approved change to July work session to June 30, 2023
- Approved change to July board meeting to July 5, 2023
- Approved contribution to Teach and Save Children Foundation for $200
- Approved to set public hearing for clean-up properties at: 780 W. Cooper Street, 587 W. Walnut Street, 401 A. Southwest Street, 211 W. Mulberry Street, 610 Larry Street, and 118 Martin Street.
- Approved zoning report.
- Adjourned.
