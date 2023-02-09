The Ripley Board of Aldermen met for their February meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Ripley Town Hall.
Those in attendance included Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham, Aldermen Stephen Freeman, Barry H. Cook, Joey Bryant, Kenneth Walker, Jackie McKenzie, attorney Price Elliott, Ripley Police Chief Scott White, city auditor Charles Davis, city clerk Tracy Luna, Mike Felton, Raymond Settle, Ronnie Crum and Palmer Jones.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
-- Approved agenda
-- Approved minutes from January board meetings
-- Heard a proposal from American Legion's Mike Felton regarding a monument at Ripley Veteran's Park totaling $10,015
-- Public appearance from Palmer Jones regarding VFW Post 4881
-- Public appearance from Ronnie Crum regarding restaurant regulations in City of Ripley
-- Approved January claims docket
-- Approved hire of Drew Akins as a full-time park employee at Fred and Elizabeth Smith Sportsplex
-- Approved hire of a part-time temporary summer help (park, water, street and office)
-- Approved medical, dental and vision insurance from Ripley Insurance
-- Approved $100 sponsorship for Kaylee Haynes for the Miss Mississippi USA pageant
-- Approved Tracy Luna and Kathi Watson to attend 52nd annual Spring Conference
-- Approved Chanston Jeter to attend MWPCOA 2023 Spring Wastewater Conference
-- Approved Jimmy Wayne Davis and Jon Grisham to attend MACE Educational Conference
-- Approved Chanston Jeter to attend Water Operator Training
-- Approved Zac Perkins and Michael Dixon to attend Street Cop Training Conference
-- Approved Tracy Luna, Breanna Mayes and Kathi Watson to attend Certified Clerks Program
-- Approved extension for resolution (general fund) for 60 days
