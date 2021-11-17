RIPLEY -- Ripley aldermen hired a new police officer, set public hearings for eight properties, and approved a surplus in gas system funds during the board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to a copy of the meeting agenda.
The board:
--Hired Dallas Lumpkin as full time police officer.
--Approved setting a public hearing for clean-up of the following properties: 610 S. Jackson St., 616 W. Tyndall St., 611 S. Jackson St., 1108 Hensley St., 605A Northwest, 103 Moores Mill Rd., 521 E. Walnut St., 103 Hazel Rd.
--Held a public hearing about property clean-ups.
--Declared a surplus in the gas fund of $50,000.
--Approved transferring surplus funds of $50,000 to sewer fund for maintenance purposes.
--Approved minutes for the Oct. 5, 2021 Regular Board Meeting, Oct. 22, 2021 Special Board Meeting, and Oct. 26, 2021 Special and Executive meeting.
--Heard from Tommy Rainey.
--Approved the claims docket.
--Approved yearly bids for 2022.
--Approved a bid for a SPT3250 sewer cleaner from -Dell Harrell for $520 .
--Approved to purchase a trencher for $22,000 from Charles Hayes.
--Approved to purchase a new video camera system.
--Approved of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays (additional).
-- Approved a proposal from Roberts Builders for a junction box.
--Approved making reservations for the Mid-Winter MML conference.
--Approved to advertise for water department employee.
--Approved deeding a property line to Mike Roberts on Line Street.
--Approved the COR Water System Emergency Response Plan.
--Approved Kathi Watson to attend Leadership Conference.
--Appointed Frank Norton as Supervisor of the cemetery.
--Heard a financial report from Charles Davis of Lindsey, Davis and Associates.