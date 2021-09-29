RIPLEY -- Ripley aldermen approved a $4.2 million budget for the new fiscal year during their regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Aldermen held a public hearing for the 2021-2022 budget, then adopted it with no objections. The new budget takes effect when the current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
The budget includes a $58.34/month pay raise for the cIty’s approximately 50 full time workers and $25/month for part time employees, according to Mayor Jon Grisham.
The new budget was financed with a tax increase of approximately 1.18 mills caused from an overall increase in costs, Mayor Grisham said.
The 12.97 total tax millage rate for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was established as follows: Ad valorem tax levy –9.64 mills; Levy for maintenance for municipal parks – 2.42 mills; Levy for maintenance for municipal library - .61 mills; Levy for fire protection purposes - .30 mills.
The City of Ripley is now operating with a projected total budget revenue of $4,219,689. Nine and two-tenths percent (9.2%) of the revenue is obtained through ad valorem taxes.
For the next fiscal year, the 2021-2022 budget has total projected revenue of $4,208,586. Of that amount, 10.9 percent is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy.
For next fiscal year, the City of Ripley plans to increase ad valorem tax millage rate by 1.18 mills from 11.79 mills to 12.97 mills.
This increase means city residents will pay more in ad valorem taxes on their homes, automobile tags, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental property, according to information contained in an advertisement notifying city residents of the Sept. 7 public hearing.
For further details of monies to be spent in the budget, see the copy of the budget published in the Southern Sentinel.