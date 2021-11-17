RIPLEY -- Ripley aldermen voted to proceed with one property clean-up, set public hearings for cleaning up several other pieces of property, and heard complaints about loud music and 4wheelers on city streets, according to the board’s most recently available minutes.
All votes were unanimous in the 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 meeting unless otherwise noted.
Aldermen:
--Voted to proceed with a cleanup of the Monroe property located at 702 S. Middle St. All fines and costs will be placed as a lien against the property, and also placed on the county tax rolls to be paid within a one-year period.
--Set a Nov. 2 public hearing for property cleanup located at 605A Northwest St.
--Granted a 30-day delay at the owner Donald Scott’s request to clean up property located at 610 S. Jackson St.
--Set a Nov. 2 public hearing for property cleanup located at 521 East Walnut St.
----Set a Nov. 2 public hearing for property cleanup located at 1108 Hensley St.
----Set a Nov. 2 public hearing for property cleanup located at 414 Lila B Circle.
----Set a Nov. 2 public hearing for property cleanup located at 611 South Jackson St.
----Set a Nov. 2 public hearing for property cleanup located at 616 W. Tyndall St.
----Set a Nov. 2 public hearing for property cleanup located at 103 Moore’s Mill Road.
----Set a Nov. 2 public hearing for property cleanup located at 706 W. Cooper St.
--Heard from Calvin Austin, who appeared before the board to discuss loud music and 4 wheelers on city streets. Mayor Jon Grisham thanked Austin for his appearance.
--Approved the City of Ripley to advertise for full time and part time police officers.
--Approved advertising for a municipal court/utility clerk for the City of Ripley.
--Approved a $500 donation to Cars for Kids.
--Approve a $500 donation to Ripley Main Street for the Ripley Fall Festival.
--Approved buying a $100 half-page advertisement in the Pine Grove yearbook.
--Approved new connection/tap fees for the City of Ripley.
--Approved a new cemetery plot fee.
--Accepted the lowest and best bid from MaxxSouth for City of Ripley telephone service.
--Approved 2021-2022 budget amendments.
--Approved the docket of claims.
--Authorized Josh Sanderson to attend the MSRWA Wastewater course in Tupelo on Oct. 5.
--Approved Tracy Luna Lisa Mauney, and Kathi Watson and to attend the Winter Update Conference in Flowood Dec. 14-17, with the city paying registration fees and other statutory expenses, and making reservations.
--Authorized Police Chief Scott White to attend the Chiefs’ Winter Conference in Ridgeland on Dec. 13-17, with the city paying registration fees and other statutory expenses, and making reservations.
--Approved a Municipal Compliance questionnaire.
--Approved an engagement letter with Lindsey, Davis and Associates.
--Declared its intention to advertise for bids for supplies and materials for the City of Ripley for 2021-2022.
--Declared a SPT 3250 sewer cleaner as surplus and to be advertised for sale via sealed bids. It will be sold without warranties, as is, for cash to the highest bidder.
--Approved the meeting agenda.
--Approved the meeting minutes of the Sept. 7 regular meeting and recessed meeting Sept. 14.