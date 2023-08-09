The 2022-2023 Ripley Golf team was recognized by the Ripley Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Aug. 1, during the board's regularly scheduled meeting. The team was presented with the sign that will be placed at the entrance to Ripley. Members of the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship team include: Coach Chad Brown, Craig Bullock, Jake Moffitt, Clay Adams, Cole Adams, Jack Reid, and Bo Barefield.
The Ripley Board of Aldermen met for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Ripley Town Hall.
Those in attendance included, but were not limited to, Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham, Aldermen Stephen Freeman, Barry H. Cook, Joey Bryant, Kenneth Walker, Jackie McKenzie, board attorney Price Elliott, Ripley Police Chief Scott White, and members of the 2022-2023 Ripley Golf Team, among others.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
- Heard public comments in regards to property cleanups.
- Recognized members of the 2022-2023 Ripley Tiger Golf team for winning the 2023 MHSAA Class 4A State Championship in May. The team was presented with a road sign noting the team’s accomplishment that will be showcased at the city limit's entrance.
- Heard public comments regarding road conditions in and around Martin Street.
- Approved claims docket.
- Approved Channel 19 ad for $50.
- Approved Shark 102.3 ad package.
- Approved $1,000 contribution to Ru to the Rescue.
- Approved renewal of blanket property insurance for 2023/2024.
- Approved notice of intent to change water rates with the Mississippi Public Service Commission for upgrades and improvements to the Municipal Water System for residents living one mile outside of the city limits. Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham noted that this will not affect water rates inside the city limits. It was also noted that this is the first rate change for residents outside the city limits in over 20 years.
- Approved part-time employee hire.
- Approved work session meeting rescheduling.
- Approved declaration of emergency repairs for Woodridge Road.
- Approved attendance of certification program for city workers.
- Approved clean-up properties.
- Approved financial report.
- Approved zoning report.
- Adjourned.
