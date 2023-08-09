rip-2023-08-09-news-aldermen-1

The 2022-2023 Ripley Golf team was recognized by the Ripley Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Aug. 1, during the board's regularly scheduled meeting. The team was presented with the sign that will be placed at the entrance to Ripley. Members of the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship team include: Coach Chad Brown, Craig Bullock, Jake Moffitt, Clay Adams, Cole Adams, Jack Reid, and Bo Barefield. 

The Ripley Board of Aldermen met for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Ripley Town Hall.

