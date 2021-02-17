RIPLEY • Ripley candidates for mayor and board of aldermen were certified late last week. Those who have qualified to run for office are as follows.

Mayor

Jon Grisham - Republican

Alderman at Large

Barry H. Cook - Republican

Brian Gates - Republican

Chris Marsalis - Republican

Alderman - Ward One

Joey Bryant (i) - Republican

Alderman - Ward Two

Rico McDonald - Democrat

Homer Richardson (i) - Republican

Ken Walker - Republican

Alderman - Ward Three

Jackie Lenell McKenzie (i) - Democrat

Alderman - Ward Four

Stephen Freeman (i) - Republican

Party primaries are Tuesday, April 6. The runoff election is Tuesday, April 27. Runoffs between the top two candidates will be held if candidates do not receive 50 percent, plus one vote. Winners of the primary will go on to the general election on Tuesday, June 8.

