RIPLEY • Ripley candidates for mayor and board of aldermen were certified late last week. Those who have qualified to run for office are as follows.
Mayor
Jon Grisham - Republican
Alderman at Large
Barry H. Cook - Republican
Brian Gates - Republican
Chris Marsalis - Republican
Alderman - Ward One
Joey Bryant (i) - Republican
Alderman - Ward Two
Rico McDonald - Democrat
Homer Richardson (i) - Republican
Ken Walker - Republican
Alderman - Ward Three
Jackie Lenell McKenzie (i) - Democrat
Alderman - Ward Four
Stephen Freeman (i) - Republican
Party primaries are Tuesday, April 6. The runoff election is Tuesday, April 27. Runoffs between the top two candidates will be held if candidates do not receive 50 percent, plus one vote. Winners of the primary will go on to the general election on Tuesday, June 8.