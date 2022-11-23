RIPLEY • Ripley Main Street hosted a private event at the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley on Thursday, Nov. 10, highlighting the Blues Alley for a promotional video and announcing the addition of a legends theme to the alley.
The promotional video, commissioned by the Mississippi Main Street Association, will highlight a few towns in Mississippi to represent the four pillars of the Main Street approach. Ripley was chosen for the promotion of hill county blues music and the design of the alley.
“Ripley is such a great example of how a project can be a catalyst for community transformation, and the example of that is seen in the blues alley. Mississippi, Main Street Association round to give Ripley Main Street a community development grant to support the implementation of that project as a strong community gathering place and visitor attraction.” Jennifer Lay, Director of Community Development for Mississippi Main Street Association.
The event was highlighted by the performance of local musician Cedric Burnside and his uncle, Gerry Burnside. Other musicians, such as John Braddock, Skip Oliver and Ed Smith also performed at the event.
Joe York, a videographer from Water Valley, was in town to video and interview city leaders for the promotional video.
In addition to the performances and promotional video, it was also announced that there will soon be a new addition to the blues alley.
On the opposite end of the alley, a new local legends theme will be introduced with the late Buddy Grisham being honored as the first local legend. During the event, Cedric Burnside and Elizabeth Behm, director of Ripley Main Street, presented the painting of Grisham to family and friends.
“Buddy was such a big part of our community and an amazing musician. I’m excited to start the new alley project with his painting,” Behm said. “I’m honored to have known him and his legend will live on through the local legends alley.”
