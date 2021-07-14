RIPLEY • The City of Ripley held their first business meeting with newly sworn in officials on Tuesday, July 6, as the mayor and board of aldermen met to discuss several points of business, including approvals and discussion of appointments
After the pledge, roll call, and approval of agenda and minutes from the previous meeting, James Storey opened with a public appearance, speaking about the conditions of Ripley Cemetery, the situation with limited plots, and how it can be improved.
“It is probably one of the most visited places we have in Tippah County, where folks come back and see loved ones,” Storey said about the cemetery. “But take a look at it. Are we sold out of plots? If we are, I think the public needs to be informed. What are we doing to secure and make sure everyone has a plot?”
“If you drive through there, grass is coming up through the pavement, tombstones are turned over,” Storey continued. “So who’s taking care of the cemetery? I just feel like that should be a full-time job. It needs to be well-kept, and I feel like it could be beautiful.”
“If you want to know what a town is like, visit the cemetery.”
Mayor Jon Grisham addressed Storey following his time, assuring him that plans are in place to improve the cemetery.
After the public appearance, a public hearing concerning property clean-ups was conducted, and then new business matters were approved, including the following:
-Approval to hire David Rogers as full-time police officer
-Approval to hire Chanston Jeter for Water Department
-Approval to change July 30, 2021 work session meeting to August 2, 2021 Monday at 10:00
-Declaration of surplus in Gas Fund in the amount of $50,000
-Transfer of surplus of $50,000 from Gas Fund to Sewer Fund for maintenance purposes
-Approval to appoint Mayor Jon Grisham as the Authorized Representative for the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as approval to execute the Award Terms and Conditions, as well as the Assurances of Compliance, and approval for an account at The People’s Bank to hold funds from the ARPA
- Approval to pay Griffin Fence Company, LLC for JC Nance Park Fence ($28,000)
-Approval to pay Bryan Painting for City Hall ($2,800)
-Approval of sign for Ripley Middle School ($50.00)
-Appointing Jackie McKenzie as Voting Delegate and Ken Walker as Voting Alternate for MML
-Acceptance of $5,000 donation from Ashley for POW Monument
-Approval to advertise for part time fall temporary seasonal workers
After these approvals, to go along with an approval to set a public hearing for clean-up properties, discussions of appointments of various employees, boards, and authorities took place, including ones for election commissioners, landfill authority board members, zoning board, city engineer, and city employees.